Although the world seems harsh and cruel at times, there are some individuals who see the world in a different light.
Children and adults who deal with the many phases of autism are saluted for their efforts in a song written by a Laurel County native and recorded by his daughter.
Kip Jervis has long been a familiar name in the Laurel community - whether through his previous years as a radio broadcaster or as a member of his family's gospel singing traditions. Most recently Jervis launched his own radio station, WJTE 98.5 FM, "The Light of London."
But taking his talent in a new direction, Jervis saw the joy and simplicity of life and penned a song recognizing the special characteristics of autistic children.
"Zion's Song (Your Eyes)" is a song that Jervis said literally came to him as if in a vision.
"It came to me in waves," he said. "First some of the words came, then the melody came together."
Jervis admits he is not a songwriter, but believes this song was given to him from God to help others recognize the challenges faced by special needs individuals.
"My nephew is non-verbal autistic - his name is Zion Victor Williams. He is the grandson of former Laurel County Clerk C.A. Williams. He is such a sweet loving person and the song is named after him although it applies to every special needs person," Jervis explained.
Jervis said he believed God guided him with the words and melody of that song.
"I don't really remember even thinking of the words and melody," he said. "I think God used me as his tool to write that song to be an inspiration for everyone to see the simple joy of living."
Jervis knew right away who he wanted to record the song - his daughter, Jazlyn.
"She has a beautiful voice and she loves to work with special needs children," he said. "I think this is a song that each of us need to hear - in this busy world we live in, we take things for granted. Those with special needs see the world in a different way and I think we would all be better people if we stopped to see the world in the way they do."
For Jazlyn, the song is also an inspiration. Having just completed her freshman year of college, Jervis is pursuing a career path in Communications Disorders. She has worked with special needs individuals in the past, being one of the volunteers assisting with the Camp L.E.A.P. program held each year immediately after the regular school year ends.
"I love working with the special needs children and did that for a few years. I want to be a speech therapist, which is part of the Communications Disorder major," she explained.
Jazlyn said when she heard the song, she was immediately humbled by the words and meaning.
"The song says, "I see no limit and that's true.' My dad just woke up with this song in his head. Some call it luck. I call it God," she said.
But the recording of the song was not complete with just the recording. Jervis enticed Noah White to produce a video of the song - one that was filmed during this year's session of Camp L.E.A.P. White operates his own video production business and was honored to help with the song production, Jervis said. The vocals were recorded in Nashville and Jervis recognized several other people for their assistance in the production - Taylor Guffey and wife Courtney, Jimmy Parker and wife Karen and Joe Payne. But the meaning of the song stands alone in its interpretation that Jervis hopes will help others to appreciate the unique qualities of those who face challenges.
"If you see autistic children or special needs individuals, they are usually happy. The slightest thing they accomplish - even if it's something simple to us - is a big thing to them," Jervis said. "I believe we were all put here to help one another. I'm hoping this song will help us realize how blessed we are and how much we can learn from those who have to struggle to do what we take for granted so many times."
"Zion's Song (Your Eyes)" can be viewed on iTunes, YouTube and on both Kip and Jazlyn's Facebook page.
