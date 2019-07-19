Local speaker hosting 'Here We Go' conference

Local speaker, Tommy Lanham, has accepted a ministry opportunity in Glen Cove, New York, on Long Island and will be moving his family there August 1.
On Saturday, July 20 Lanham is hosting one last local conference "Here We Go!" before heading to the Big Apple! This is an opportunity to meet and encourage Lanham, be the first to buy an autographed copy of his newly released book "Never Settle For Here" and hear him speak.
This day of personal development will begin at 10 a.m. Come for one session or stay all day. Tickets are available on a donation basis.
Be the first public audience to hear Lanham's award-winning speech "Never Settle for Here!" from 10-11 a.m. July 20. Lanham shares how he overcame his own struggles and self-doubt to devote his life to changing the world and inspires and equips you to make small changes that lead to huge impact.
If you no longer want to settle for here, then this session will help you break out of the status quo. You do not have to feel stuck any longer…Never Settle for Here!
"Embrace Your Weird: Discovering Your USP (Unique Super Power)" will be the next session. Have you ever wondered why people are so weird? Why do two people hear the exact same words but get a completely different message?
In this session from 11 a.m. to noon, you will discover: your personality type, how to increase your energy level and how to manage priorities.
Lunch will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
"Organized Dreaming: Turning Your Dreams into Reality" will be the next session from 2-3:30 p.m. Are you tired of getting frustrated when trying to reach your goals? In this high-energy and interactive presentation, Lanham teaches his signature five-step goal-setting system to identifying and actually reaching your goals.
At the end of the day, you will develop laser focus, set goals and increase productivity towards those goals.
"Keeping the Enthusiasm Burning! Strategies Keeping the Momentum" will be the last session from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Have you ever felt like giving up? There are specific steps to take in order to keep your enthusiasm burning. Learn how to fan those flames in this session.
You will discover: what mundanians are and what to do about them, simple strategies to re-ignite your enthusiasm and how to safeguard your enthusiasm.
This life-changing event will be held at the Kentucky Highlands building at 440 Old Whitley Road in London (to access the parking lot, you have to turn in at the main building which is located at 362 Old Whitley Road.)
If you can't come for the whole day, pick the sessions you think you will benefit from the most!
Visit http://www.TommyLanham.com/here-we-go or email Tammy@TommyLanham for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.