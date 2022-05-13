Local students graduate from Cumberlands  

WILLIAMSBURG — University of the Cumberlands held commencement ceremonies recently to celebrate its newest graduates. Participants in this year's commencement ceremonies included graduates from 49 states and territories and the countries of Canada, India, Brazil, Spain, New Zealand, and Italy, among others. A total of 2,068 graduates received their degrees from Cumberlands that weekend.
The following students from our local area graduated this spring:
Hannah Clontz of London (40741), who completed their Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader
Zachary Hurley of East Bernstadt (40729), who completed their Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies
Faith Cooke of London (40744), who completed their Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader
Kelly Napier of London (40744), who completed their Education Specialist in Director of Pupil Personnel
Danielle Armstrong of London (40741), who completed their Master of Arts Education in School Counseling
Alex Pelfrey of London (40741), who completed their Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies
Jack Caudill of London (40744), who completed their Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader
Angela Patton of London (40741), who completed their Master of Business Administration in
Leslie Warren of London (40741), who completed their Master of Arts Education in School Counseling
Amanda Strange of East Bernstadt (40729), who completed their Master of Arts Education in Special Education P-12
Sai Tejasvi Pagudala of Lexington (40513), who completed their Master of Science in Information Technology
Sarah Wagers of London (40744), who completed their Master of Arts in Teaching
Mikayla Smith of London (40744), who completed their Master of Arts in Teaching
Chelsea Philpot of Keavy (40737), who completed their Master of Arts in Teaching
Heather Martinez of LILY (40740), who completed their Master of Arts in Teaching
Amy Patton-Burke of London (40741), who completed their Bachelor of Science in General Studies
Parker Brown of London (40741), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Accounting
Megan Clontz of London (40741), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education
Linda Campbell of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Science in General Studies
Ashley Smith of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Applied Science in Psychology
Jara Burkhart of London (40741), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Human Services
Kimberly McKiddy of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Science in General Studies
Miranda York of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Anthony Miller of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Applied Science in Criminal Justice
Megan Emond of London (40741), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Tammy Eaton of London (40744), who completed their Associate of Science in General Studies
Elizabeth Boggs of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Mikayla Deaton of Londn (40741), who completed their Associate of Science in Paralegal Studies
April Budd of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Christa Gabbard of London (40741), who completed their Bachelor of Science in General Studies
Sabrina Rippetoe of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Brandy Snapp of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Applied Science in Allied Health
Rayla Turner of East Bernstadt (40729), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Leslie Ryser of London (40741), who completed their Doctor of Philosophy in Leadership
Sarah Joseph of London (40741), who completed their Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader
Sarah Hall of London (40744), who completed their Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies
Michael Wagers of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Brittany Reed of LILY (40740), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Taylor Harris of London (40741), who completed their Associate Degree in Nursing
Kaylie Baker of Keavy (40737), who completed their Associate Degree in Nursing
Karley Makin of London (40741), who completed their Associate Degree in Nursing
Mallory Singleton of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Arts in Biology and Spanish
Madelyn Singleton of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Arts in Biology and Spanish
Hadrian Hudson of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Art
Hannah Lawson of East Bernstadt (40729), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Biology
Sydni Chesnut of London (40741), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Biology
Emily Morton of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Biology
Brian Turner of London (40741), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Eva Meyer of London (40741), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Accounting
Trendon Ball of London (40741), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Christian Ministries, Christian Studies, Missions, and Youth & Family Ministries
Sabrina Hicks of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Communication Arts
Ryan Anders of Keavy (40737), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Information Technology
Samantha Hicks of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Biology Education
Cumberlands President Larry Cockrum opened the ceremonies offering heartfelt congratulations to the graduates as well as some advice and encouragement.
"Don't stress out over things you can't control. Even when things feel unsettled, we are all capable of a new and positive beginning," he said. "Sometimes, the worst things in life that happen to you can be the best things that happen to you - if you don't let the worst get the best of you. Have character. You will be remembered more for your kindness than for your accomplishments. And believe in yourself, no matter what happens."
Like in all areas of academia, academic excellence is prized among the graduating participants. A total of 236 students graduated this year while earning esteemed academic honors. Undergraduates named Cum Laude are those who have earned a cumulative GPA (grade point average) of 3.70 - 3.84; those named Magna Cum Laude earned a cumulative GPA of 3.85 - 3.94; and those named Summa Cum Laude earned a cumulative GPA of 3:95 - 4.0.
In addition to academics, the university also places a high value on community service amongst the student body. As announced during commencement ceremonies, undergraduate students in the Class of 2022 performed 46,674 hours of community service. That equals 5,834 eight-hour work days and 1,166 forty-hour work weeks. With volunteer work valued at $25.43 per hour by the Corporation for National and Community Service, the total contribution from Cumberlands undergraduates in the Class of 2022 is $1,186,919.82. Students who contributed 200 or more hours of community service during their undergraduate careers are designated as Hutton Scholars by the university. Of the students whose degrees were conferred in spring 2022, there were 69 Hutton Scholars.
Since reintroducing ROTC campus, a portion of Commencement weekend is used to honor graduating students who have committed to military service. During a special ceremony held on Friday, five Cumberlands ROTC cadets were commissioned as second lieutenants (2L), including Myles Betts of Fort Walton, FL; Christopher James of Chatsworth, GA; Emily O'Connor of Oregonia, OH; Philip Nelson of Ormond Beach, FL; and Raymond Salas of Newcomb, TN.
University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest and most affordable private universities in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.
