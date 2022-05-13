Local students graduate from Cumberlands  

WILLIAMSBURG — University of the Cumberlands held commencement ceremonies recently to celebrate its newest graduates. Participants in this year's commencement ceremonies included graduates from 49 states and territories and the countries of Canada, India, Brazil, Spain, New Zealand, and Italy, among others. A total of 2,068 graduates received their degrees from Cumberlands that weekend.

The following students from our local area graduated this spring:

Hannah Clontz of London (40741), who completed their Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader

Zachary Hurley of East Bernstadt (40729), who completed their Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies

Faith Cooke of London (40744), who completed their Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader

Kelly Napier of London (40744), who completed their Education Specialist in Director of Pupil Personnel

Danielle Armstrong of London (40741), who completed their Master of Arts Education in School Counseling

Alex Pelfrey of London (40741), who completed their Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies

Jack Caudill of London (40744), who completed their Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader

Angela Patton of London (40741), who completed their Master of Business Administration in

Leslie Warren of London (40741), who completed their Master of Arts Education in School Counseling

Amanda Strange of East Bernstadt (40729), who completed their Master of Arts Education in Special Education P-12

Sai Tejasvi Pagudala of Lexington (40513), who completed their Master of Science in Information Technology

Sarah Wagers of London (40744), who completed their Master of Arts in Teaching

Mikayla Smith of London (40744), who completed their Master of Arts in Teaching

Chelsea Philpot of Keavy (40737), who completed their Master of Arts in Teaching

Heather Martinez of LILY (40740), who completed their Master of Arts in Teaching

Amy Patton-Burke of London (40741), who completed their Bachelor of Science in General Studies

Parker Brown of London (40741), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Accounting

Megan Clontz of London (40741), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education

Linda Campbell of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Science in General Studies

Ashley Smith of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Applied Science in Psychology

Jara Burkhart of London (40741), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Human Services

Kimberly McKiddy of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Science in General Studies

Miranda York of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Anthony Miller of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Applied Science in Criminal Justice

Megan Emond of London (40741), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Tammy Eaton of London (40744), who completed their Associate of Science in General Studies

Elizabeth Boggs of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Mikayla Deaton of Londn (40741), who completed their Associate of Science in Paralegal Studies

April Budd of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Christa Gabbard of London (40741), who completed their Bachelor of Science in General Studies

Sabrina Rippetoe of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Brandy Snapp of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Applied Science in Allied Health

Rayla Turner of East Bernstadt (40729), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Leslie Ryser of London (40741), who completed their Doctor of Philosophy in Leadership

Sarah Joseph of London (40741), who completed their Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader

Sarah Hall of London (40744), who completed their Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies

Michael Wagers of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Brittany Reed of LILY (40740), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Taylor Harris of London (40741), who completed their Associate Degree in Nursing

Kaylie Baker of Keavy (40737), who completed their Associate Degree in Nursing

Karley Makin of London (40741), who completed their Associate Degree in Nursing

Mallory Singleton of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Arts in Biology and Spanish

Madelyn Singleton of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Arts in Biology and Spanish

Hadrian Hudson of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Art

Hannah Lawson of East Bernstadt (40729), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Biology

Sydni Chesnut of London (40741), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Biology

Emily Morton of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Biology

Brian Turner of London (40741), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Eva Meyer of London (40741), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Accounting

Trendon Ball of London (40741), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Christian Ministries, Christian Studies, Missions, and Youth & Family Ministries

Sabrina Hicks of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Communication Arts

Ryan Anders of Keavy (40737), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Information Technology

Samantha Hicks of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Biology Education

Cumberlands President Larry Cockrum opened the ceremonies offering heartfelt congratulations to the graduates as well as some advice and encouragement.

"Don't stress out over things you can't control. Even when things feel unsettled, we are all capable of a new and positive beginning," he said. "Sometimes, the worst things in life that happen to you can be the best things that happen to you - if you don't let the worst get the best of you. Have character. You will be remembered more for your kindness than for your accomplishments. And believe in yourself, no matter what happens."

Like in all areas of academia, academic excellence is prized among the graduating participants. A total of 236 students graduated this year while earning esteemed academic honors. Undergraduates named Cum Laude are those who have earned a cumulative GPA (grade point average) of 3.70 - 3.84; those named Magna Cum Laude earned a cumulative GPA of 3.85 - 3.94; and those named Summa Cum Laude earned a cumulative GPA of 3:95 - 4.0.

In addition to academics, the university also places a high value on community service amongst the student body. As announced during commencement ceremonies, undergraduate students in the Class of 2022 performed 46,674 hours of community service. That equals 5,834 eight-hour work days and 1,166 forty-hour work weeks. With volunteer work valued at $25.43 per hour by the Corporation for National and Community Service, the total contribution from Cumberlands undergraduates in the Class of 2022 is $1,186,919.82. Students who contributed 200 or more hours of community service during their undergraduate careers are designated as Hutton Scholars by the university. Of the students whose degrees were conferred in spring 2022, there were 69 Hutton Scholars.

Since reintroducing ROTC campus, a portion of Commencement weekend is used to honor graduating students who have committed to military service. During a special ceremony held on Friday, five Cumberlands ROTC cadets were commissioned as second lieutenants (2L), including Myles Betts of Fort Walton, FL; Christopher James of Chatsworth, GA; Emily O'Connor of Oregonia, OH; Philip Nelson of Ormond Beach, FL; and Raymond Salas of Newcomb, TN.

University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest and most affordable private universities in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.

