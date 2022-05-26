MIDWAY, Ky. — At the May 14 Commencement Ceremony, Midway University conferred degrees on 83 graduate students and 246 undergraduate students who completed their coursework over the last academic year. This graduating class included individuals from 31 states and seven countries.
The following are local graduates:
Mary Daly, MBA of London, KY
Jaclyn Jewell, MED of London, KY
Jayla Jones, BS of Lily, KY
Hannah Robinson, AS of London, KY
Midway University is a private, co-educational institution located in Woodford County and part of the greater Lexington, Kentucky area. Founded in 1847, Midway University's total enrollment (including traditional and online undergraduate, graduate, and dual credit students) is more than 1,800 from across Kentucky, the U.S., and several countries.
