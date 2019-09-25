LEXINGTON, Ky. -- The University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences is pleased to announce that over 1,550 undergraduates qualified for the Spring 2019 College of Arts and Sciences Dean's List including local students:
Haley Carroll, Avni Bhopatkar, Jordan Green, Dustin Stopher, Parker Herren, Weston Griebel, Jansen Hammock, Ghadi Kanaan, Bronson McQueen and Alexandria Scoville, all of London.
To be included on the Dean's List, students must have completed 12 or more credits during a semester for letter grades with at least a 3.60 GPA. Congratulations to the high-achieving students who put in the time and effort to meet the academic requirements to make the Dean's List.
Home to 19 academic departments that offer major degrees in 29 disciplines and 37 minors, the College of Arts and Sciences provides education in fundamentals to every undergraduate student at the University of Kentucky and builds foundations for advanced study in every field. Its faculty integrates innovative research with exceptional teaching and outreach, thereby providing paths to understanding the past, solving the problems of today, and imagining the possibilities of tomorrow.
