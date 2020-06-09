berea college

BEREA, Ky. — More than 730 Berea College students were named to the Spring 2020 Dean's List. A student is named to the Dean's List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits*, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.

*For the Spring 2020 term, the number of credits was reduced to three in light of the campus closure due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

London students named to the list were Saralisa Jackson and Jaden Johnson of London.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you