BEREA, Ky. — More than 730 Berea College students were named to the Spring 2020 Dean's List. A student is named to the Dean's List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits*, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.
*For the Spring 2020 term, the number of credits was reduced to three in light of the campus closure due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
London students named to the list were Saralisa Jackson and Jaden Johnson of London.
