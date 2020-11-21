DANVILLE — Two local students have been named to the dean's list for the winter/spring term at Centre College, an honor reserved for students who maintain at least a 3.60 grade point average.
A graduate of South Laurel High School, Sarah Mandviwala's parents are Aqeel and Shahnaz Mandviwala of London.
A graduate of South Laurel High School, Lucas Maxey's parents are Jackie and Connie Maxey of London.
Centre College, founded in 1819, has been named a Forbes top-15 college/university in the South seven years in a row, and is included in Colleges That Change Lives.
