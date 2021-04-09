DANVILLE, Ky. - Area students have been named to the dean's list for the fall term at Centre College, an honor reserved for students who maintain at least a 3.60 grade point average.
Lucas Maxey, a graduate of South Laurel High School, was named to the dean's list. Maxey's parents are Jackie and Connie Maxey of London.
Claire O'Bryan, a graduate of Corbin High School, was also named to the dean's list. Her parents are Larry and Judith O’Bryan of London.
