WILLIAMSBURG — In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50 and be in good academic standing.

Students from your local area who made this semester's Dean's List include:

Alyssa Bishop of London

Ethan Fischer of London

Ashley Gilbert of East Bernstadt

Savannah Hammack of London

Jennifer Hammock of London

Jasmine Hampton of London

Jacob Hays of London

Megan Lewis of London

Taylor Maggard of Keavy

Emily Morton of London

Bryce Muncy of London

Kristen Newnham of London

Georganna Richardson of East Bernstadt

Dwalenna Stepp of Lily

Kirsten Tuttle of London

