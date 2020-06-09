WILLIAMSBURG — In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50 and be in good academic standing.
Students from your local area who made this semester's Dean's List include:
Alyssa Bishop of London
Ethan Fischer of London
Ashley Gilbert of East Bernstadt
Savannah Hammack of London
Jennifer Hammock of London
Jasmine Hampton of London
Jacob Hays of London
Megan Lewis of London
Taylor Maggard of Keavy
Emily Morton of London
Bryce Muncy of London
Kristen Newnham of London
Georganna Richardson of East Bernstadt
Dwalenna Stepp of Lily
Kirsten Tuttle of London
