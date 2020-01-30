CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — The academic honors' dean's list for the Fall 2019 semester has been announced by Dr. Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University's provost and vice president for academic affairs.
Madison Taylor Sheppard, a junior from London
Jacob D. Deaton, a junior from London
Kristle Lashae Bowling, a senior from East Bernstadt
Campbellsville University is a widely-acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 14,000 students offering over 100 programs of study including Ph.D., master, baccalaureate, associate, pre-professional and certification programs. The university has Kentucky based off-campus centers in Louisville, Harrodsburg, Somerset, Hodgenville and Liberty with instructional sites in Elizabethtown, Owensboro and Summersville. Out-of-state centers include two in California at Los Angeles and Lathrop, located in the San Francisco Bay region. The website for complete information is www.campbellsville.edu.
Campbellsville University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award certificates, associate, baccalaureate, masters and doctoral degrees. Contact the Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, Georgia 30033-4097 or call 404-679-4500 for questions about the status of Campbellsville University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.