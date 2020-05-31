Local teen wins several awards in L.A. modeling competition

Taylor Allen, a local teen and daughter of Lindsay and Dusty Allen, won several awards from the International Model and Talent Association (IMTA) competition in Los Angeles, California earlier this year. It is one of two competitions the agency puts on every year, with the other taking place in New York City.
The 14-year-old Allen is represented by Lexington's Image Model and Talent Agency.
Founded in 1977, by Kentucky native and Miss Kentucky winner Janie Olmstead, the agency recruits and trains talent of all ages for work on the runway, commercials, television, film, and print. The agency has garnered awards from the aforementioned International Model and Talent Association, including International Modeling School of the Year and Hall of Fame recognition. Image was this year's third place runner up IMTA's Team Fashion competition.
Individuals taking part in either of the IMTA's biannual events can expect competition in modeling, acting, singing, dancing, and songwriting. Judges for these competitions are also figures in the industry and talent scouts. Notable successes who got their starts from the event include Katie Holmes, Jessica Biel, Ashton Kutcher, Aaron Paul, Brandon Routh, Anna Diop, Elijah Wood, Sean William Scott, Eva Longoria, Haley Bennett, and others.
Lindsay Allen spoke at length about her daughter's experience in the competition.
"The IMTA competition was unreal. She faced competition from all over the world. Agencies from all over the world auditioned and trained these girls for events such as runway modeling for jeans, swimsuit and fashion. She also had to film a TV beauty commercial and compete in makeup competition. The agents that attended these competitions ranged from 40-200 with swimsuit being the highest attended," she said.
Taylor Allen said it's the experience of a lifetime.
Allen brought home awards from several different categories of the competition. She came in fourth place runner up for the Teen Model of the Year award and second place runner up for Makeup. Allen also managed to net honorable mentions for Fashion Print, Jeans, Runway, Swimwear, and TV Beauty Commercial.
"Taylor did very well in LA. She placed in the top 10 in every modeling category with third being her highest placement. She was fourth runner up in the teen modeling division overall. She brought back a bunch of medals so much TSA security had to go through her bag because they set it off," Lindsay Allen said.
Allen attends classes at North Laurel High School.
Over the course of the competition she received callbacks from modeling agencies in Las Angeles, Florida, Japan, and Canada. She has since scheduled a meeting with the Florida agency. Through the contacts she has made and the recognition she earned in the IMTA competition, Taylor Allen hopes to boost her modeling career to the next level.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.