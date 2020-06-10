LEXINGTON, Ky. -- The University of Kentucky Office of Undergraduate Research and The Chellgren Center for Undergraduate Excellence offered the first Virtual Showcase of Undergraduate Scholars in 2020. This event celebrated the scholarly and creative works of undergraduate researchers. The virtual showcase took place at the end of April. Among the 104 participants were 49 undergraduates in the College of Arts & Sciences.
Among the College of Arts & Sciences presenters was Sydney Floyd of London. Floyd presented on the topic of "Attitudes towards Asexual People in Intimate Relationships" in psychology. Her mentor was Rachel Farr.
