Pulse of the Voters has been an ongoing series looking into how local voters feel as we get closer to Election Day.
When asked who he supports for President, Laurel native Randall Bruner is adamant in his response.
"I'm for Donald Trump 100 percent," he said.
Bruner said he was once a registered Democrat, but he advocates for the Republican nominee for the 2020 election because he believes in the issues that Trump supports.
"He is the only one who will do anything," Bruner added. "What is Biden for that will do the country any good? And his running mate, Kamala Harris - what do they stand for? I think Trump will continue to do what he's been doing. He's not Republican or Democrat - he's a businessman. He'll create jobs, he will take care of health care. People say he's trying to cut Social Security and I don't believe that. I think he will take care of things."
Bruner, now in his 70s, said he admires Trump for speaking out.
"He just tells it like it is," he said.
Donna Davis-Doneghy and her husband Nathan Doneghy disagree with Trump's policies and are supporting the Biden-Harris ticket.
"I'm a lifelong Democrat," Davis-Doneghy said, "and I'm voting for Biden because I think we need someone in the White House that we can trust and who doesn't lie. We need someone to unite us, with all the craziness in the world today."
Davis-Doneghy said Biden-Harris advocate for women's rights and minorities, and equality for all people.
"Biden supports our military troops and the police - I know there are people out there that say he doesn't support police, but he does not believe in defunding the police. I think he will put in policies to help the police and their training programs."
She also praises Biden on his personal presentation.
"Joe Biden conducts himself in a respectful manner. He doesn't condemn someone if they disagree with him. And he believes that COVID is real and supports science and research," she added.
Nathan Doneghy, 55, is also supportive of Biden-Harris for the top spot leaders of the country.
"Our current Commander-in-Chief has made me, as a Black man, live in hell every day since he went in office," he said. "The only chance I will ever have to live an American is if Biden is elected."
Doneghy said he has experienced prejudice more extensively now than ever before.
"I have never, in 55 years, been called the 'N' word until I came to live here in London," he continued. "But I have since Trump took office. Racism, as I know it, is under this guy we call President. I've voted Republican, I've voted Democrat. I wish we had a third person to vote for, but we don't so I'll vote for Biden."
Biden, he said, represents all people, of all colors.
"With my wife being white and me being black, it's night and day. The Trump regime has brought out the ugliness in people," he said. "I've never watched over my back like I do today. I've never felt like this before - NEVER. If Biden gets in office, things will change. I know it won't be overnight but it will change so everybody is treated equal. I think what we have now as President has been full of lies, deceit and he is a vile person."
Doneghy also feels that the top executives of the country do not represent the majority of people.
"What we've experienced under Trump is a one-sided coin. These people on the lower financial scale - he doesn't represent those people. Neither does Mitch McConnell, who is a clone of Trump," he added. "Joe Biden has a checkered past but he admits what he's said and done and he owns it."
Devin Rogers, 19, is a registered Republican and is full support of Donald Trump's re-election.
"I support Donald Trump as my candidate for this upcoming election. I like his 'America First' approach to everything. For instance, some policies I like in particular are the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). This gives the U.S. GDP a boost and creates hundreds of thousands of jobs. His tax reform slashed corporate tax rates from 35% to 21% which will allow a business to invest in themselves. This will result in higher wages and improve employee productivity. It will also raise the U.S. GDP by 3% or more."
Rogers also praises Trump's efforts to reform the penal system.
"As a person who grew up in eastern Kentucky, I know that drugs are a problem. In Laurel County, they had to build a new jail because it was overfilled," he said. "With Trump's First Step Act, it reduces mandatory minimum sentences for drug felonies. The bill tries to lower the chances of people reoffending by giving them rehabilitation and job training while they are incarcerated. This bill also includes provisions intended to treat prisoners humanely, mandates prisoners to be placed within 500 miles of their families and bans pregnant inmates from being shackled."
"President Trump tries his best to improve the lives of Americans. In 2017, he declared a national health emergency because of the opioid crisis," he continued. He announced that $1.8 billion would be given to states to help fight the crisis. He isn't afraid to defend America. He has increased funding to the military and has wiped out major terrorist leaders of the face of this planet."
Rogers said he supports Trump because he is forthright with his comments.
"He is a blunt person and relates to the average citizen," he added. "He isn't your average politician who is politically correct and rides on a high horse. What you see is what you get with Donald Trump. There is so much more that could be said about what he's done in his first term. This year has been a whirlwind of events - from impeachment, tensions with Iran, the COVID-19 pandemic, protests, the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg - and now to the controversy surrounding the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. I just encourage everyone to get out and vote for the candidate of your choice."
