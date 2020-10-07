London attorney, Steve Cessna, dies after lingering illness

Another pillar of the Laurel community passed away on Sunday.
Stephen William Cessna died after some lingering health issues, just two days short of his 66th birthday. He had experienced some health issues over the past 18 months, according to a Facebook post from his son, Conrad Cessna, who is also a practicing attorney in the Laurel and surrounding communities.
Cessna was raised in Nicholasville where his father was a professor at Asbury College. After the family moved to London, Cessna's mother, Opal, worked at Somerset Community College when the budding college was located in Faith Assembly Church building off West Ky. 80.
He received his law degree from the University of Kentucky and was a member of Carmichael Community Church.
Cessna first joined attorney Doug Reece in his London law practice, then was partners with Warren Scoville. In 1998, he joined the partnership of Jensen & Benge - Tom Jensen and Douglas Benge - until Jensen left the practice after being elected Laurel Circuit Judge.
Cessna was very involved in sports and served on the board of the North Laurel Little League for several years, especially during the construction of the new fields on Sinking Creek Road in the late 1990s. Both of Cessna's son, Chris and Conrad, played sports and he was an avid supporter of their efforts and successes, especially during their high school and college years.
Many of Cessna's friends and colleagues expressed sadness of his passing, including his current law partner, Douglas Benge.
"Steve was a great friend and great partner," Benge said. "I knew Steve before I got out of law school. I will truly miss my friend and law partner."
Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield also paid tribute to the London attorney.
"Steve would come along Broad Street about the same time I got to the courthouse," Westerfield said. "He'd roll down his window and we'd talk until the traffic picked up and he'd move on. We'd talk several times a week. I'm going to miss that, miss seeing him."
Laurel Circuit Judge Greg Lay also spoke highly of Cessna.
"I have known Steve Cessna for 30 years. He was practicing here in London when I graduated law school and started working here," Lay said. "Steve was an honest, caring and effective advocate for his clients. He put his heart into every case and it showed. Some of my favorite moments with Steve were our conversations before and after motion hours. I will miss him very much and my prayers go out to Chris and Conrad (sons)."
Funeral arrangements for Cessna will be at Bowling Funeral Home on Thursday, Oct. 8 with visitation at 11 and the funeral service at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made to the North Laurel Athletics, 1300 Hal Rogers Parkway, London, Ky. 40741.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.