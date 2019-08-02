For 65 years, London Church Furniture has been a beacon for the Laurel community.
But changes in the traditional church settings have decreased the business aspect of this company, which is now seeking a buyer for its buildings, equipment and property.
Willie Johnson, who is currently operating the time-established business, is one of three partners and is seeking a buyer for the nearly 18 acres off West KY 80 (Russell Dyche Memorial Highway) that includes two buildings and equipment to design and finish church and funeral home furniture.
"We're looking to sell, not close," Johnson said. "We are continuing to take orders and fill orders, but the demand has decreased over the past several years."
One of the reasons for the business decline is the different settings in churches today. Many churches no longer feature the traditional pulpit area, opting instead for more open stage areas. Also gone are the decorative church pews - replaced by folding chairs to use the sanctuary as a multi-purpose area. Another reason is the high quality building of the furniture that usually lasts at least two generations or longer, Johnson said.
"We build the pews and they usually last around 30 years or even longer," he explained. "We reupholster the pews too and we've had a lot of repeat customers over the years. We've always been known for our quality."
As one of the oldest continuing businesses in the Laurel County area, Johnson said it is a sad experience for him to part with the business. He began working there while a student at Sue Bennett College in 1971 and has remained there since, working his way up as a partner with now retired co-owners Vernon Onkst and David Abbott.
While Abbott's father, Earl, was a prime player in starting the business locally, London Church Furniture actually came to London as Gothic Craft, a company based in Boston, Massachusetts. Earl Abbott operated his own business, Abbott Woodworking, and joined in with Glen Chaney, who developed Laminated Timbers, Johnson said. From that came London Church Furniture, then located in a building off US 25 (South Laurel Road) between the current Conduent and Hearthside Food Solutions.
"We had a fire in August but got this property and moved here in 1985," Johnson explained. "Since that time we have made pews and shipped them from Maine to Florida and west to Colorado. Most of our business was usually done for areas east of the Mississippi and over the past five years, most of it was limited to the Tri-State area."
The changes that Johnson is seeing in the traditional style church settings have been a factor in the success of the church furniture business over the past 60-plus decades. The ends of church pews began to offer more complex designs and different styles. Various styles of fabric for those pews have also evolved over the years.
At its peak, London Church Furniture employed over 20 employees and produced 800 linear feet of pews per week.
"Now, that's about five to six months of work," Johnson said. "We have eight employees, counting me."
That decrease in business has prompted the other two partners to want to sell their part of the business, leaving Johnson with the task of finding a buyer for the property.
"I wish someone would buy us and then the equipment could be included," he said. "We have almost 18 acres of land that borders the Walmart Distribution Center and the Optimist Club and we have two buildings with 17,950 square feet of space."
Johnson knows the high quality of the products made by the business and credits the employees who take pride in continuing the tradition set by the founding fathers. He knows that there will always be some demand for the church furniture that includes not only pews, but chairs and pulpits and communion tables. Despite the decline in business, he is confident in the abilities of his staff and their dedication to continuing the tradition that has marked the success of London Church Furniture, both in the past and the present.
"We are still working here and taking orders and have enough work to last through the summer. We are still taking orders and those still buying from us want to upgrade. Our work looks good when people see it. People see our work and then we sell more in those areas because of the quality."
London Church Furniture's official address is 345 Sinking Creek Road in London, and their phone number is (606) 864-2230. Their website features many of their products and can be accessed at http://www.londonchurchfurniture.com.
