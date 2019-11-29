The London Church of the Nazarene will be hosting two special events during its Sunday service on Dec. 1.
The Christmas season has evolved into a busy time for many. Retailers don’t help ease that busyness by their reminding us as early as mid-October that we need to shop and buy their seemingly endless inventory of merchandise. And the pressure continues until Christmas Eve, 50% off or a BOGO deal will sway even the most resistant shopper. Yet Christmas offers us a wonderful opportunity to pause from the rush of the season and to take, howbeit a moment, to remember those loved ones living or deceased, either to honor them or to remember them. The Parade of Poinsettias is the tool that we use to achieve that very goal.
At London Church of the Nazarene this Sunday, December 1, everyone is invited to bring in a poinsettia, give Pastor Curt Napier the name of the loved one you are either honoring them or remembering them, being sure to put your name on the bottom of the plant for easy return to you after the Christmas season. For more information contact Pastor Napier at csrnapier@gmail.com. Service time at the church is 11 a.m. The church is located at 543 Long St. London, KY.
The Church of the Nazarene also realizes the necessity of having at its core, those individuals who, through the spirit of unity, contribute their seemingly endless service to the Church. The Church uses its Distinguished Service Award to recognize such individuals.
This Sunday, December 1, at the London Church of the Nazarene Pastor Curt Napier, on behalf of the General Church of the Nazarene, will be recognizing one of its own who fits the criteria of showing faithfulness to the local church. The name of the person is intentionally left nameless for now, so that the presentation will be a surprise. The service time begins at 11 a.m. Pastor Napier and the congregation extend a hearty invitation to all who would wish to attend.
