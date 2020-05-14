The London City Council convened for an online meeting last Monday. The board approved a resolution acknowledging city streets and roads within corporate boundaries; approved the first reading of two 2020 ordinances; authorized to advertise blacktop bids; and approved a local agreement between the City, dispatch and the criminal system.
Resolution 2020-04, titled "A Resolution of the City of London Acknowledging all City Streets and Roads Within the Corporate Boundaries of the City of, Kentucky," lists nearly all of the streets within the City. According to City Lawyer Larry Bryson, this resolution is primarily for 911 operators to use as reference. The council approved the resolution.
Ordinance 2020-01, "An Ordinance Regulating the Public Right-of-Way in London, Kentucky," establishes a policy and regulations of the public streets, alleys, roads, paths and other right-of-ways in the City of London. This ordinance is intended to provide more coordination for the City when authorizing services that install utilities such as telephone poles, manholes and towers. The City hopes to minimize street cuts, damages to persons and property, and hardship to the general public.
Ordinance 2020-02 is titled "An Ordinance Creating and Establishing for Bid a Non-Exclusive Gas Franchise for the Placement of Facilities for the Transmission, Distribution and Sale of Gas for Heating and Other Purposes within the Public Rights of Way of the city of London." It allows for an additional ten-year period with up to two additional extensions of time for five years each in return for payment to the City of London the sum of 5 percent of each franchises' gross revenues received from the sale, distribution or the delivery of gas within the City.
The council accepted the first readings of ordinances 2020-01 and 2020-02. They will go into effect once published and after receiving a second reading in a future council meeting.
Finally, the London City Council authorized to advertise for blacktop bids. The City still has grant money given by the state to upkeep and improve local roads. This blacktopping project will go towards the renovation of Mill Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.