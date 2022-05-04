The Sentinel-Echo will run candidate profiles for contested races in Laurel County until the Primary Election on May 17. Today features the city council race. Candidates were emailed the same survey asking them to complete and return it to provide voters with more information about themselves and their candidacy.
London City Council will have the first run-off race in over a decade in the Primary Election on May 17 with 16 candidates filed for the six available spots.
By state law, if there are more than 12 candidates for city council, the 12 candidates receiving the highest number of votes will be on the November ballot, with the top six winning the seats.
The last time that London had a run-off race for London City Council in the May primary was 2010, according to the Laurel County Clerk’s Office.
Charles Stacy Benge
Chose not to participate in the survey
___
Glenn "Wes" Benge
Age: 33
Occupation and current employer: Senior Management at HT Warehousing
Education: North Laurel High School
Family: I am married to my wife, Tara Deaton-Benge. We have one son and a baby girl on the way.
Have you run for elected office before or held elected office? If so, please describe: In 2014 I ran for 3rd District Constable (lost to incumbent).
What qualifies you to hold this position: As a lifelong resident of London, Laurel County who is now raising my own family here, I am excited about the opportunities in London’s future. In my career I have been able to work alongside my coworkers to help grow a small business into a thriving company by closely monitoring inventory and budgets. If elected to serve the people of London, I will bring that same attention to detail and vision for growth to the London City Council.
What prompted you to run for this office this year: As my family continues to grow, I want to help build a brighter tomorrow for the future generations of London. It is time for the next generation to step up and lead.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
1. Long-Term Strategic Planning - London needs more long-term planning and forward-thinking. We need to explore hiring a city planner or assembling committees to think and plan for 5, 10, or even 20 years down the road. With advanced planning, funding and budgeting can be secured along the way to ensure that things are done the right way for the long term.
2. Inefficiencies and Revenue - The council should form subcommittees to comb through and offer oversight to every city department. The purpose of those committees is to offer fresh eyes on existing problems and to help clean up inefficiencies. If our departments are more efficient, then that allows them to generate revenue, which in turn eases the burden of the taxpayer.
3. Technology - The citizens of London deserve to watch council and committee meetings online, whether live or at their leisure. Citizens should be able to watch live streams, access past recordings, minutes, and ordinances through our user-friendly website without depending on social media. If elected to serve on the London City Council, I will push for the City and Council to use technology like our website so that we can be more transparent and accessible to the people we serve.
___
Chase Carson
Age: 22
Occupation and current employer: Eastern Kentucky University
Education: Eastern Kentucky University, Bachelor's in Accounting
Memberships: Unity Allies – Nonprofit organization that focuses on educating, promoting, and spreading awareness on diversity and inclusion
Berea College Partners for Education – Worked with Partners for Education on a project using the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s Results frame and methodology to develop a results action plan to:
• Accelerate the number and percent of Promise Zone students who persist to and through postsecondary; and
• Decrease the number the percent of youth (age 16 – 24) disconnected from education and career or at risk of disconnection.
The primary task was to develop a plan to make a measurable difference in the lives of postsecondary and disconnected youth in the Promise Zone.
Alpha Lambda Delta – Alpha Lambda Delta was founded in 1924 to recognize the high academic achievement of first-year college students and is present on over 280 campuses across the United States. I met Alpha Lambda Delta’s high eligibility requirements: 3.5 GPA or higher your first term while being registered as a full-time student and was able to become a lifetime member.
Phi Kappa Phi – The nation’s oldest, most selective, and most prestigious all-discipline honor society. Standards for election to Phi Kappa Phi are extremely high. Membership is by invitation only to EKU’s top 7.5 percent of juniors and the top 10 percent of seniors and graduate students. Became a member my senior year.
Mountain Association - A part of a "Nonprofit Peer Learning Community" which is working to provide small and new nonprofits with resources.
Southeastern KY Youth Leadership Conference Board Member - A leadership and civic engagement conference designed for underprivileged students in Eastern Kentucky to engage, inspire, and educate the youth of eastern Kentucky, in hopes of creating an experience centered around the importance of leadership, democracy, and compassion and foster a better sense of place, self, and community for kids in EKY.
Prosper Appalachia Youth Advisory Council Member - The Youth Advisory Council is responsible for reviewing the design, implementation, and efficacy of every component of Prosper Appalachia’s work, including the internship design, curriculum, and site selection. We also help identify participating businesses and help recruit youth participants. Other goals for the council include gathering and disseminating best practices for internships, on-the-job training, and engaging 16-24-year old’s trying to connect to education or career.
Family: Mother, Leigh Ann Howard; Father, Gary Carson
Have you run for elected office before or held elected office: No
What qualifies you to hold this position: I have a degree in Accounting from EKU. I know and understand how governments run and operate. With my degree, I can read and understand budgets and finances. I’ve held positions on many boards in different communities and colleges. I have experience in leadership roles.
What prompted you to run for this office this year: I am committed to helping and serving our community. Being born and raised in London, I am passionate about seeing London grow and reach its potential as one of the best cities to not only visit but live in Kentucky as well. I want to help bring businesses into our community and help the ones that are already here thrive.
I also want to help provide all the resources and opportunities for our youth to succeed in not only school, but their professional careers as well. I do not want them to feel like they must move away to achieve their dreams, that they are able to accomplish them right here at home. London is home, and I want to help it feel like home for everyone despite age, gender, race, disability, or whatever the case may be.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
1. Lack of opportunities and resources for students and young professionals – I would work with the schools and other organizations and businesses to find ways to help our youth succeed in school and in the workplace here in London and Laurel Co, so they do not feel like they need to move out of town to be successful.
2. Financial transparency – After the recent findings from the audit, and own research conducted to try and find the cities financials, I would like to provide a sense of financial transparency with the community, so they know how their money is being spent. With my degree and background in accounting and can provide help and guidance on how to achieve this.
3. New and existing businesses – I want to help London grow with new businesses to create more jobs and careers. I would work with and interested business owners wanting to come to London and sell our city as a great location for their business. I will also work with the existing business owners to make sure the city is doing everything we can to help their business thrive.
___
Kelly Smith Greene
Incumbent
Age: 60
Occupation and current employer: Retired from the Laurel County Board of Education
Education: High School
Family: I have been married to Gary Greene of London for 40 years. We have two children, Brooklyn Ball and Garrett Greene. Brooklyn is married to Billy Ball of London. We have two granddaughters, Kenlee Ball and Lilly Ball. Gary and I are also legal guardians to our 4-year-old great-niece, Raelyn Muncy.
Have you run for elected office before or held elected office? If so, please describe: I first served on London City Council in 2014. After serving four years I ran for Mayor of London in 2018. I was re-elected to council in 2020.
What qualifies you to hold this position: If re-elected I will be the senior council member. I feel I have the experience to lead the council in good decision-making. I have many hours of training through the Kentucky League of Cities. I pride myself in being a “Voice for the People” that depend on me to speak on their behalf. I have promoted and encouraged citizens to voice their concerns in council meetings where important decisions were being made that would directly affect them.
What prompted you to run for this office this year: My love and concern for the growth of London.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
1. Transparency in City Government: I feel we would provide more transparency by offering live council meetings for those citizens that can’t attend. I also think we should have public forums to hear what our London residents are in need of, or their concerns. I am a big believer in, “We work for the people”. I feel the council should have more oversight in the running of the city. It is not possible or ethical for one person to have all the power in decision-making. There are legislative duties that the council is responsible for that have not worked properly in London.
2. Economic Growth: Making sure that businesses that are interested in locating to London are welcomed and have all the information necessary to be successful. We need to be able to relay our information in a friendly manner and make those people feel at ease in their new business venture. Incentives for new businesses should also be explored.
3. Revisit and enforce city ordinance regarding blighted property. One of the major complaints that I receive from our citizens is regarding neighboring property that is no longer in acceptable or beneficial condition and is decreasing the value of the property around it. We need to make sure that we are doing everything in our power to protect our families, neighborhoods, and elderly by making sure unsafe blighted properties are dealt with in a timely manner.
___
Marty Huff
Age: 67
Occupation and current employer: WYGE Radio
Education: Laurel County High School, grad 1973. Free Gospel Bible Institute grad 1975. Eastern Ky University 1978, North Central University, grad 1999.
Memberships: Rotary International
Family: Wife Joyce Lentz Huff, married 2/78 to present. 3 children, 6 grandchildren.
Have you run for elected office before or held elected office? If so, please describe: Elected as Cincinnati Area Presbyter with AOG. Served 10 years.
What qualifies you to hold this position: Vast experience in leadership in US and Internationally.
What prompted you to run for this office this year: Opportunity to serve and work as a team for London, Ky and its bright future.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
1. Infrastructure
2. Economic Development
3. Sound fiscal and responsible policy in all areas
___
Kip Jervis
Incumbent
Age: 57
Occupation and current employer: Self Employed
Education: 2 years college
Memberships: Chamber of Commerce
Family: Tammy, Elijah, Jazz
Have you run for elected office before or held elected office? If so, please describe: I was an East Bernstadt School Board member for ten years until I moved to London. I've been on the London City Council since 2021.
What qualifies you to hold this position: I take pride in being my own man. I don't like political cliques. I am a present member of the London City Council. An independent businessman who has lived in Laurel County all my life.
What prompted you to run for this office this year: I want to do what I can to fix the problems I've seen in city government. I want to do my part to help.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
1. We have a great industrial authority director who is always trying to attract good-paying jobs here. The virus of 2020 has caused business people to have to rethink ways of doing things. It's our civic duty to help them in every way we can.
2. Navigating our way ahead responsibly will require a good bit of forward-thinking and teamwork. I'm ready for that challenge.
3. A good plan isn't worth much if it's sitting in a stack of papers somewhere and it's not being implemented. I'd love to see us move past the strife and envy that always seems to hold small, tight-knit communities like ours back. I think folks are tired of the good old boy system. The wild wild west didn't work out then, and it won't work now. The goal of any city should be growth while keeping its citizens working, comfortably and peacefully. All of our surrounding cities, our neighbors, are watching us. And like it or not, it's a race to the top. I enjoy winning.
___
James "Rodney" Johnson
Did not respond
___
Eric “EC” Lancaster
Age: 42
Occupation and current employer: Transportation management at Bush Fire Services
Education: At age 17 I dropped out of high school to go to work. I have worked every day since and made my own way in this world. I went back and got my GED to prove to myself that I could and to set an example for my sons. Every time I have an opportunity, I stress education to them. Though I have been very blessed, I want better for my children and yours. As a council member I will work very hard to stress education to our young people and work to bring more job and career opportunities to London/Laurel County.
Family: 2 boys, 12 and 4 years of age.
Have you run for elected office before or held elected office: No
What qualifies you to hold this position: I have been very fortunate to build a successful business. My company’s business requires me to deal extensively with various local, state and federal government agencies. I have observed and know firsthand the aggravation of working through all the red tape and bureaucracies associated with bloated and inefficient governments. On a daily basis I work to streamline those dealings and make the business as efficient and profitable as possible. You see, I believe governments should be run like a business watching out for every penny. A government should treat OUR TAX dollars just as WE treat our money. No other candidate in this race is more adamant about that sentiment than me.
Finally, I will rid London of all the over burdensome regulations that have stagnated growth in our city. There is no reason that surrounding cities are growing faster than the City of London. On day one, I will lead the charge to make London a city where businesses will want to locate and bring high-paying jobs to our economy. With the recent controversies surrounding the city council I know we can do better. Maybe it’s time to cut back taxes, especially during this economic downturn. I believe you can do better with your money than any government. I pledge to let you keep more of YOUR money in YOUR pocket.
What prompted you to run for this office this year: I believe it is time for new leadership with fresh ideas to lead London into a prosperous future.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
1. London must address its broadband internet infrastructure.
2. London must resolve the traffic issues which will only get worse with the growth we must anticipate.
3. For the last 8-10 years London’s growth has stagnated. After talking to multiple business owners, it is apparent that London has strangled its growth potential with overburdensome building regulations. While there must be some planning and foresight, London’s current building codes have deterred businesses from locating here.
___
Holly Little
Age: 46
Occupation and Employer: Real Estate Agent with RE/MAX Property Professionals
Education: Some college
Memberships: LBAR (Lexington Board of Realtors)
Family: Husband, Warren G. Little, II; Son, Tucker Little; Daughter, Tess Little
Have you ever run for an elected office: No
What qualifies you to hold this position: I have lived in Laurel County my entire life. For the last 25 years, I have lived in London. I love our city! I have served on the City of London Tourism Commission since 2013 and take great pride in our accomplishments. My services on the Tourism Commission has provided me with a familiarity of city government, as well as the operation of the city budget.
What prompted you to run for office this year: The recent trouble with the city government has caused a level of distrust for city government. I attempt to instill trust with everyone whom I come in contact. Furthermore, I believe my experience with the Tourism Commission provides me with the skills and knowledge to be an asset to the London City Council.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling these issues:
1. Lack of trust in the local government— I will work to set guidelines for transparency and will be available to the community if they have questions or concerns.
2. Relationship between City and County government— It is important for the Mayor, London City Council, and the Laurel County Judge Executive to share updates and future projects at the monthly meetings. It will be beneficial to know what is going on in the county and find ways to cooperate with one another to bring new businesses and infrastructure to the area.
3. Infrastructure— I will suggest that the Council set goals and timelines to upgrade and increase infrastructure. The community is growing, so should the infrastructure to support that growth.
___
Sherrie Mays
Occupation and Employer: I am a registered nurse and have 41 years experience caring for others in a hospital setting. For the last 25 years I have worked as a Director of Nursing and the last six years I have worked as the Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Baptist Health Corbin. I am accustomed to managing multimillion-dollar budgets and have been successful in meeting the budgets during the last 25 years.
Education: I am a lifelong resident of London. I graduated from Laurel County High School in 1979 and I have a master’s degree in Nursing with an emphasis on administration.
Memberships: I belong to several professional organizations as well as I am a member of Living Hope Church where my husband is the assistant pastor. I am also a part of the praise team at Living Hope.
Family: My husband is Bill Mays, who taught school at North Laurel and retired in 2011. We have two children, Erin Wilkerson and Daniel Mays. Erin is a nurse and Daniel is a Physician’s Assistant. We also have five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. I am the daughter of Chan and Carolyn Anderson.
What qualifies you to hold this position/What prompted you to run for this office this year: I have been asked to run in the past for City Council and have thought at some point that I would seek election. Last fall, I decided it was time to run as I felt we needed to continue to move London forward and I want to be a part of a team that is for our community and the focus is on our community and the people within. We have to have their best interest as our focus. Just as I apply those principles as a nurse in caring for our patients, I can apply those same principles to our community. I also feel that it is vital to be financially stable and accountable for the taxpayers money.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling these issues:
1. Financial stability and accountability to ensure our money is being spent appropriately, with a focus on the needs of the city and our people.
2. Work with our community members to identify what initiatives are most important to improve the lives of our citizens. This can be done through focus groups.
3. We need to work to improve the reputation and trust of our city government through honesty and integrity.
I feel once we meet these issues, we can move our city forward to be one of the best little cities to visit in the Southeastern United States.
___
Donnie Philpot
Age: 53
Occupation: Run a local business. Been in the real estate business for 25 years.
Education: Grew up in London, Kentucky and graduated from Laurel County in 1986.
Memberships: Serve on the London Planning and Zoning Board .
Family: My wife Neva Butcher-Philpot who is retired from the school system. I have three kids: twin boys, Aaron and Luke Philpot; and Morgan Philpot. I have a grandson that is 18 months old. Morgan attends Life University to become a chiropractor. My son Aaron is graduating EKU in construction management. My son Luke is in the US Army and will be coming home in June.
What prompted you to run for office: I am interested in becoming a council member to simply to better my community. I am invested in London literally and figuratively. I am a local businessman who was raised here in London and raised three children here. I want my kids to be able to return here and raise their children here as well. Our city has amazing potential and I’m willing to help unlock that potential.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
1. Transparency first and foremost, live streaming meetings. Better communication with our city/county residents.
2. Being more business-friendly. We need to adopt new and updated policies pertaining to attracting and keeping business here to London. Cutting some red tape making London more attractive to businesses.
3. Better communication within city government, all department heads, council and mayor should be in regular meetings to help and assist each other to find needs and meet those needs collectively.
___
Josh Samples
Age: 39
Occupation and current employer: Business owner, event coordinator, and florist. I also work with my family’s business, Minks Landscape Contractors.
Education: SLHS graduate and UK
Memberships: Member of the London-Laurel Chamber of Commerce
Family: Son of David and Tammy Samples.
Have you run for elected office before or held elected office: No
What qualifies you to hold this position: I grew up in London and worked at my grandparents garden center, Minks Nursery until leaving to attend the University of Kentucky. After a few years away I moved back to open Oak Hill Gardens and we are now in our 10th year of business in downtown London. I believe that my time spent living and working in this community as well as running a local business enables me to have a better understanding of the community needs.
What prompted you to run for this office this year: The desire to create positive change in my community.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
1. Making sure the people in the community are being heard. I want to use social media to be more involved with everyone, especially people who can’t make it to every meeting.
2. I believe keeping everyone informed will be a big challenge, but it will create a more inclusive and productive environment that will encourage growth.
3. From what I understand a large part of the City Council position will be challenging. I will treat each issue with extreme care and work to find a general consensus.
___
Jerry Smiroldo
Age: 50
Occupation and current and employer: Transportation, Hacker Transportation
Education: South Laurel High School and SCC
Memberships: None
Family: Wife, Shannon Smiroldo; and daughter, Davian Bosley.
Have you run for elected office before: No
What qualifies you to hold this position: I believe I'm a good candidate for this position because of my business background.
What prompted you to run for this office this year: I want to be a fresh voice in elevating my community.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
1. Growth - If elected, I plan to work as a team member to oversee land use and finances for better strategic planning to improve life in our community.
2. Focus - I want to make sure our city will thrive and continue to be affordable, safe, welcoming place for everyone.
3. Staying Informed - I will do my best, working with the council team, to make sure everyone is properly informed when decisions are made.
___
Tom Thompson
Age: 51
Occupation and current employer: Parsley Tire – Operations Manager
Education: Boone County High School
Family: Wife, Jane Thompson; Daughters, Lauren and Presley Thompson
Have you run for elected office before or held elected office: No
What qualifies you to hold this position: My experience in the tire business over the last twenty years has allowed me to build long-standing relationships with the greater part of the community both business and personal. I am tasked daily to quickly and thoroughly solve problems of all varieties while dealing with a number of different personalities.
What prompted you to run for this office this year: My inclination to want to see our community prosper after the devastation that the pandemic brought to the small businesses in town.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
1. Economic growth is very important for the city of London and I believe it begins with small locally owned and operated businesses. I would push to increase the importance of bringing our small businesses (new and already existing) to the front of the line when it comes to involvement in the community as to let the citizens of London get to know them better and build a trusting, lasting relationship.
2. Having children of my own, I am aware of the impact that youth community outreach programs and functions can have on our kids. I would like to have more of a variety of things for the youth in our town to be able to participate in on a regular basis. I firmly believe that revamping and creating more facilities for them to use would help create a better future by bringing our youth together
3. Sustain a budget that does not need a tax increase and still benefits the community in whole and give access to the public on what their tax dollars are going towards.
___
Stewart Walker
Age: 58
Occupation and current employer: Self-Employed at London Radio Service, Inc. – ( Two-Way Communications specializing in Mission Critical Systems)
Education: Graduated Laurel County High School in 1982, Completed Vocational School as Electrician in 1983, Completed Law Enforcement Academy 1996
Memberships: London City Fire Department, Lifetime Honorary Member London-Laurel County Rescue Squad, Member London- Laurel County Chamber of Commerce
Family: Single, Son of Anna O’Dell Walker and the late Reuben (R.C.) Walker
Have you run for elected office before or held elected office: No
What qualifies you to hold this position: As a long-time London resident who is also a local business owner of over 35 years, I know the heart of London and what it will take to see positive progress. I've been active in local emergency services practically my whole life and know the importance of quality services. I am well versed in project management, budget accountability and the decision-making process. These skills are vital to assisting in advising and making decisions on a City budget of approximately $11,377,500. In addition, I was a City of London employee for 18 years, with many years in a supervisory role. To understand the way a city government functions internally is key to making informed and educated outcomes.
What prompted you to run for this office this year: I want to see our city grow in a positive way. As a council member, I will listen to our citizens and make honest, educated decisions. London needs to advocate for itself in order to grow and the London City Council needs more council members who will represent the citizens as their voice with their best interests in mind. A good council member must have the ability to listen respectfully, and weigh different opinions before considering a decision that will affect the citizens of London.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
1. I would actively assist in seeking out grant funding opportunities to better assist in addressing our city's needs. Our city's emergency services need updated and reliable equipment to maintain their incredible level of service to the community. Outside funding would also benefit our community's public spaces, poverty stricken areas, and infrastructure.
2. The public needs an effective and clear avenue of communication. I would encourage meeting agendas and minutes to be posted in a timely manner. I would push for the broadcasting of all City Council meetings so that citizens who often work or have familial obligations during meeting times - especially special called meetings - will be able to stay "in the loop" when decisions are made or topics are discussed that affect where they live and work. Communication is key to building any positive and trustworthy relationship.
3.N/A
___
Justin R. Young
Age: 46
Occupation and current employer: Excavating Contractor. I started my own company in 1998, when I was 22 years old.
Education: I graduated South Laurel High School and attended Eastern Kentucky University
Memberships: I am a member of First Baptist Church, London. I am a Mason and a Shriner.
Family: I am married to Karlyle Keith Young. We have two children: Margaret Lane, 12, is a student at South Laurel Middle School; Dyche Douglas, 9, is a student at London Elementary School.
Have you run for elected office before or held elected office? If so, please describe: I have previously run for London City Council.
What qualifies you to hold this position: Over 23 years of owning and managing my own business has prepared me to handle the challenges the city faces on a daily basis. I have worked with budgets, contracts, bidding, insurance, personnel, and buying and maintaining a fleet of trucks and heavy equipment.
Have you ever attended city council meetings: I usually attend the monthly city council meetings and the special called meeting. I have been attending London City Council meetings for over four years.
What prompted you to run for this office this year: I have witnessed the city's mismanagement of Levi Jackson Wilderness Park since they received it from the state. Money has been mishandled. Personnel have been improperly hired. The playground at the Levi Jackson campground was never even let for bid. There are also growth-killing ordinances the council has passed, which has hurt new development. The city hasn't been transparent with their spending and I wish to change that.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
1. Term Limits. I would limit the mayor's term to two four-year terms and the council members for eight two-year terms.
2. More transparency of city finances. I would make the city's budget and expenditures available for public review on the city's website.
3. Live stream city council meeting.
Commented
