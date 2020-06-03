London City Council reconvened Monday to discuss moving forward on planning a budget for the 2020 fiscal year in response to the COVID-19 epidemic. The city also approved municipal road aid and addressed a series of ordinances.
Ordinances that determine how the city will budget its resources are prepared for each new fiscal year. Due to the uncertainty caused by COVID-19, councilman Judd Weaver requested a workshop session to help the council make a more informed decision.
"It's an uncertain thing with this coronavirus, we can't get a good read on it," said councilman Steve Berry, who is also a member of the London City Tourism Commission. "We ended up lowering the budget for tourism a whole lot, as you can see on the budget." Due to the cancelation of tourism events, the current 2020 income for London City Tourism was lower than projected, (approximately $180,000 by May of this year, down from the $211,000 at the same time in 2019.)
The council decided to hold a workshop among its members Monday afternoon, followed by a special-held meeting on Wednesday at 4 p.m. to hold the first reading. To pass the budget ordinance, another special meeting must be held to pass the second reading. If the ordinance is not passed by the end of the month, the city budget will be based on its budget of the previous year.
Ordinance 2020-04, "An Ordinance Rezoning Property located at 203 Armory Street, owned by Donnie Lee Philpot," regards Philpot's request to rezone the property. Currently, the property on 203 Armory Street is zoned as a residence. Philpot asked to have the property rezoned as a business, as Philpot is considering to offer storage units on that property. The council approved the rezoning.
While Philpot was present, an issue regarding another property Philpot was looking towards was discussed. A section in the deed for a 16-foot roadway behind the Sue Bennet teachers' dormitories specified it to be the property of the city. According to city lawyer Larry Bryson, that roadway had never actually been deeded to London. Philpot is buying the Sue Bennet teachers' dormitories with the intent to convert them to an apartment. That road might be necessary to build upon during the conversion; however, Philpot cannot do anything with it as long as it's deeded to the city.
Bryson said that, while it isn't possible to deed the roadway to Philpot, the council can declare never to use that property for anything in the future. Doing so would enable Philpot to work with the roadway. The council motioned to put together such a declaration, with Bryson now preparing the necessary documentation.
Earlier in the year, the London City Council approved a resolution to accept $167,000 in municipal aid from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for blacktopping. Due to COVID-19 reducing travel, the city chose not to send the resolution. After reevaluating the municipal aid, the Transportation Cabinet is now offering $145,291.04 -- approximately $20,000 less than the original offer. Since the monetary amount has changed, the council is required to send in another resolution of approval. Council members authorized Mayor Troy Rudder to approve this new resolution.
In other actions, the London City Council:
— Approved the second reading of Ordinance 2020-02, "An Ordinance Creating and Establishing for Bid a Non-Exclusive Gas Franchise for the Placement of Facilities for the transmission, Distribution and Sale of Gas for Heating and Other Purposes within the Public Rights of Way of the City of London...." The ordinance will go into effect following its publication.
— Approved a blacktopping bid from ATS Asphalt Terminal LLC. The only bid the city received for this blacktopping, it prices base asphalt at $60 per ton and surface asphalt for $63 per ton. Hauling and applying the asphalt is listed at $11.50 per ton.
