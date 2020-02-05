London City Council discusses a smoke-free Saint Joseph 

London City Council discussed Monday evening what could be done about smoking on the Saint Joseph Hospital London campus. Andrea Holecek, vice president of patient care and chief nurse at Saint Joseph London, brought the issue to the council.
"I'm asking if there's anything you can do to support Saint Joseph as a smoke-free campus," she said, "We're pushing a tobacco-free initiative on March 18 -- Take Down Tobacco Day. We're requesting a community initiative and law enforcement support."
Holecek explained that, while Saint Joseph London is a tobacco-free establishment, the hospital still struggles to enforce its policies. In hospital rooms alone, staff used to have to pick up "half a gallon" of cigarette butts in hospital rooms daily before opting to provide cigarette disposal trays.
Additionally, it was found during the meeting that city ordinance allowing businesses to declare their establishments smoke-free was unclear.
Councilman Daniel Carmack pointed out that the ordinance says that establishments can prohibit smoking up to 25 feet away from their entrances. However, the ordinance also said that an establishment can declare any of its property as smoke-free. It was noted that the Saint Joseph London campus extends well beyond 25 feet from the hospital entrances.
The council agreed to consider making the wording of the ordinance clearer and to include vaping products. City Attorney Larry Bryson also advised Holecek that, while the city cannot send a police officer out any time a visitor is caught smoking, hospital staff can call the police any time a visitor continues to be a problem on the establishment.
As part of the smoke-free initiative, Saint Joseph London has started providing smoking cessation materials for "near-free" prices within the hospital's shop. These items include nicotine patches and gum. Signage has also been placed throughout the campus reminding visitors that smoking is prohibited. Hospital employees are currently being taught methods to deal with visitors who do not comply with the campus' smoking regulations. The hospital is instituting a three-strike policy for employees who are caught smoking at the hospital and plans to utilize additional security to help enforce its policies.
In other actions, London City Council:
— Listened to an audit by Robert Abner of Christian Sturgeon Certified Public Accountants. Abner said this year's audit is consistent with the audit from the year before, noting that the city continues to grow. The council will look over the audit carefully and discuss it with Abner further in a future meeting.
— Saw Mayor Troy Rudder sign a proclamation for IGOT Communities. IGOT stands for Independently Growing Old Together, which is a program for elders in the community to participate in numerous community activities. More information for IGOT Communities can be found on the Sentinel-Echo Community calendar, and in a future story. IGOT Communities' website can be found at https://igotcommunities.com.
— Reviewed Food Truck Ordinance No. 2017-10. The council agreed to plan a special meeting to amend the ordinance to make it easier for food truck vendors to thrive in the Laurel County community.
— Approved resolutions for grants. One grant will re-blacktop Highway 192 from I-75 to Hal Rogers, paid for by the Kentucky Cabinet of Transportation. Another grant is a $64,000 to renovate and sign trails at Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park. This grant will also go towards expanding a playground in Levi Jackson to include a sensory park, which helps children on the autism spectrum play and socialize.
