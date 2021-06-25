The London Community Band will present its 20th annual Patriotic Concert on Saturday, July 3, at London First Baptist Church, 804 West Fifth Street.
The annual concert is always a special event for performers and audience members. Approximately 70 instrumentalists from Laurel County, Southern and Eastern Kentucky will perform a variety of songs that will appeal to all ages.
The program will include a musical tribute to all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. A feature of the concert that literally connects the performance to the community is a slide show presentation of photographs of local men and women who have served.
There will be rousing patriotic selections such as "The Stars and Stripes Forever," "The Chimes of Liberty," and "The Light Eternal" - a touching story of the sacrifice of four chaplains. The band will also perform a collage of famous passages from the works of Aaron Copland, one of America’s most esteemed composers.
Join the band to celebrate the freedom of our country, to thank our veterans, and remember those who have fallen. The Patriotic Concert is a great way to kick off your July 4 celebrations.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. The music wraps up in about an hour, leaving plenty of time to attend fireworks displays. There is no admission charge.
