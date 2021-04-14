The London Spring Cleanup took place on Saturday with a smaller number of people than usual - partly due to a rainy forecast throughout the day.
According to City Tourism Director Chris Robinson, several groups cancelled their participation due to the predicted rain showers that were expected to hit the area intermittently, although the rain held out until the cleanup effort was completed.
But all in all, about 20 people donned orange vests, gloves and masks and picked up their garbage pickup tool before making their way to designated spots in the city for the annual spring cleanup that is coordinated for the weekend before the annual Redbud Ride.
A new team to this year's event was The Media Moguls - a combined effort of The Sentinel Echo and Forcht Broadcasting staff. Forcht Broadcasting's team brought General Manager Travis Shortt and radio personalities Terry Harris and Dave Begley, while the Sentinel Echo team was comprised by Reporter Nita Johnson, Circulation Assistant Maggie Asher and Advertising Specialist Jessie Eldridge.
The pickup truck for volunteers and garbage made several trips throughout the designated area, with over 20 large bags of garbage collected during the effort.
The next cleanup day will coincide with National Cleanup Day on Saturday, September 18 - in preparation locally for the World Chicken Festival slated to kick off on Thursday, Sept. 23.
