Photos by Nita Johnson
The London Community Orchestra performed its Spring POPS Concert at First Baptist Church of London on Saturday evening. This is the first Spring concert since 2019. The 2020 performance was just one week away when Gov. Andy Beshear mandated closing of public events due to the coronavirus pandemic. The concert was also cancelled in 2021 as the pandemic continued to rage with new strands of the deadly virus emerging.
