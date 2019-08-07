The London Community Orchestra’s Pops Concert on Saturday, August 10, will feature songs of Broadway and the movies. This final concert of the 2018-2019 season is a time to sit back and enjoy familiar and favorite show tunes.
The musical lineup will include a variety of music from Stephen Sondheim and Leroy Anderson to the themes from James Bond movies.
The orchestra will also play a medley of movie themes by composer John Williams including music from Harry Potter, Star Wars and E.T the Extra Terrestrial.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. at the London First Baptist Church, 804 West Fifth St. Tickets, available at the door, are $10 for adults. If you are 17 or younger you may attend the concert free of charge.
This is the final concert of the 2018-2019 series. The 2019-2020 concert season opens with the annual Christmas Concert on December 7.
