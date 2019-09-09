ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — On September 11, Dan Moore will attempt to land at 110 different airports in a 24 hours period. This will set a new Guinness World Record when completed. The current record stands at 87 airports and is held by two pilots from the United Kingdom.
The world record attempt will encompass the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia. The London-Corbin Airport will be one of those stops.
The attempt is occurring on September 11 to honor those that lost their lives on that day when our country was attacked. The significance of the number 110 draws from the fact that the World Trade Center had 110 floors. The record will be attempted in a Beechcraft Bonanza.
Moore has nearly 10,000 flight hours, and has been flying for 32 years. He is the owner of Watauga Flight Service a flight training company based out of the Elizabethton Municipal Airport. In addition to this he is a designated pilot examiner for the Federal Aviation Administration providing pilot certification exams from private pilots to airline transport pilots in both single and multi-engine aircraft.
Moore is a senior certified aircraft appraiser and brokers aircraft for sale through Jerry Temple Aviation in Frisco, Texas. He also is member of the Organization of Flying Insurance Adjusters.
The world record attempt will begin at the Elizabethton Airport on at 5 a.m., weather permitting. The record attempt is planned to complete sometime between 9-10 p.m.
At least 15 people will be acting as witnesses, while they monitor the process via satellite tracking device in the aircraft.
