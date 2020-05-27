London-Corbin Airport working on runway renovations 

London-Corbin Airport is seeing a runway renovation. The current landing strip, which served the airport since 1978, is receiving rehabilitation and repavement.
Matthew Singer, airport manager and facilities director, explained the project.
"The current pavement is at the end of its useful life, so it's going to be pulled up and resurfaced. We have one area that needed to be leveled out, so that section is going to be leveled that section."
Singer says the project costs around $5 million. The airport is contributing approximately $90,000, with a Federal Aviation Administration grant and the state department of aviation paying about $3 million and $2 million, respectively. Once finished, the landing strip is expected to last another 30 to 40 years before it needs another renovation.
This project was initially approved in August of 2019; however, construction was moved to spring to avoid inclement weather keeping the airport closed longer than necessary.
H.E.S. Construction is responsible for carrying out the project.
Singer said the project is planned to be completed by the tentative date of July 9.
"We've already got a great facility and this is going to make it better," said Singer. "This is just going to be even more reason for people to come to London and land at the airport. Pilots will be able to stop by and refuel, and it can bring in tourism to help businesses too."
The London-Corbin Airport runway was closed Monday, April 27 for the renovations. The projected closure schedule runs until Thursday, July 9, weather permitting.
