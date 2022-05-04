CORBIN — A medley of Japanese curry, hummus and pita chips from Egypt, hot browns from home in Kentucky, black lentil dal with rice from India, and sweet babka from the Ukraine were only a few of the many samplings of the international foods served to around 600 guests at the London and Corbin Rotary Clubs’ International Dinner on Saturday.
This was the 12th annual International Dinner for the London and Corbin Rotary Clubs and was hosted in The Corbin Arena. International dishes from 27 countries were represented, from Germany, Ireland, Poland, Lithuania, Chile, Ukraine, Turkey, Japan, India, China, Dominican Republic, Greece, Egypt, Italy, Sicily, Ethiopia, Cuba, Mexico, the Philippines, Pakistan, and the United States.
All proceeds from the dinner will be going toward Rotary International’s Polio Plus campaign. According to Debbie Hardin and Sudhir Patel, two members of the International Dinner Committee, for every dollar raised that night, Bill Gates would match that amount by two dollars.
The Rotary is an international community that brings together leaders to take on the world’s challenges both locally and globally.
“We’re a service club. We want to stamp out polio,” said Marty Huff from the London Rotary. Huff emphasized that Rotary is not only just a service club to fight against polio—they care about service for local communities as well.
While mostly eradicated through massive immunization efforts, polio is an infectious disease that most commonly affects children under the age of 5. Polio is preventable with a vaccine.
Donations and sponsors included main sponsor Tipton and Tipton Law Office, as well as David’s Steak House, Red Roof Inn and Suites, Sudhir and Shobhana Patel, Joe and Lola Caldwell, Pepsi Cola Bottling Company, and the Williamsburg Convention Center. Entertainment was provided by the South Laurel High School Jazz Band. In efforts to raise funds for the campaign, the dinner included a silent auction with items such as a local artist print from Josh Bunch, a handcrafted Corbin Redhounds clock carved from an apple tree, and decorative vases.
