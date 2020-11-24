London Downtown, as a member of the American Express® Neighborhood Champion Program, will celebrate London-Laurel County’s small locally owned businesses this holiday season as part of Small Business Saturday, which takes place this Saturday, Nov. 28 and all holiday season long. Created by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday celebrates the impact small businesses have on communities across the country.
This year’s Shop Small Saturday is bigger and better than ever thanks to the generous support of co-sponsor FNB-M Bank. Saturday, November 28 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. London Downtown will give away a $25 gift card to locally owned small businesses every 30 minutes live on Facebook.
To register, shoppers can stop by the London Downtown tent located on Main Street next to The Abbey Restaurant or register online. London Downtown board members will also be delivering “Live Love LOCAL” shopping bags and a variety of Shop Small resources to local retail stores to use this holiday season. Follow London Downtown on Facebook and Instagram @londonkydowntown for all the latest updates, news, and surprises coming on Small Business Saturday.
This year’s celebration is the 11th annual Small Business Saturday, since it started in 2010, consumers have reported spending an estimated $120 billion across all Small Business Saturdays combined. That’s $120 billion toward helping communities thrive, spent over just 10 days alone.
In order to drive shoppers to Shop Small® this Nov. 28, London Downtown is participating in the American Express® Neighborhood Champion Program to spotlight small businesses and the impact they have on communities. According to the 2019 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey, 97% of consumers who shopped on Small Business Saturday agree that small businesses are essential to their community and 95% reported the day makes them want to shop or eat at small, independently-owned businesses all year long, not just during the holiday season2.
London Downtown has participated in Small Business Saturday since its inception in 2010. Over the years, the organization has hosted a wide variety of events from open houses to live videos to promote London’s locally owned small businesses for the holiday season.
Merchants and consumers can learn more about Shop Small, Small Business Saturday and how to get involved by visiting ShopSmall.com
