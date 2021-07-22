There may not be real snowflakes this Saturday, but the Christmas spirit will be in full force as London Downtown presents "Christmas in July" this Saturday.
The Farmers Market will be decorated with the holiday themes and filled with vendors and crafts persons flaunting their goods for an early gift-giving shopping spree to beat the rush that the Christmas season typifies.
Festivities begin at 4 p.m. and continues until 8 p.m., complete with Santa and Mrs. Claus making an unseasonable appearance. Food, beverage and dessert vendors will be on hand while approximately 30 crafts vendors will display seasonal and holiday-themed goods of all varieties.
London Downtown President Julie Rea said the event is the brainchild of the London Downtown volunteers to celebrate being together and offering some early shopping opportunities.
"After the year we had in 2020, we couldn't do events, so we're all really excited about hosting this," she said. "We wanted to do this up very, very big and give people a taste of things we have planned for the future."
The afternoon will also feature games, prizes and entertainment. A cornhole tournament will be part of the festivities, with the first 16 teams to sign up competing in the tournament.
"We have 16 two-member teams - the first 16 to sign up will be competing. We will have a $100 gift card for the winning team, a $50 gift card for the second place team, and London Downtown T-shirts for the third place team," she added. "People interested in competing can sign up on the London Downtown Facebook page. The rules are posted there as well as the sign-up forms."
Rea said that "Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in from the beach" and will be available for pictures during the four-hour stint of the event.
"The Kites will be performing - this is one of their first appearances since the pandemic shut everything down," she explained.
"We're really excited to serve the local businesses and the community with great food, great music and shopping," she said. "We hope people will come out and support our local vendors, have a good time and do some shopping!"
