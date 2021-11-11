For the second consecutive year, a London resident was selected as Volunteer of the Year by the Kentucky Main Street association.
Daniel Carmack received the award and was presented with a plaque commemorating his achievement during a luncheon last week.
"It has been such an honor for London to be named, not one year, but two years in a row for Kentucky Main Street award and Redbud Ride as Downtown Event of the Year," said Julie Rea, executive director of London Downtown.
Rea then presented the award for Volunteer of the Year to Carmack, saying that Carmack "really stepped up and led" during 2020 while the pandemic raged.
"Whether it was assisting local hospitals in finding child care options when schools and daycare centers were closed or getting much needed PPE for local restaurants so they could remain open, he did it. One of his main goals was to get those outside our community to look at London. He has recruited many businesses to our community. Daniel serves as a city councilman, a board member for many organizations and is a member at First Baptist Church. He has put his city and his residents before his work. I can tell you from experience that he is a local professional, politician and all around good guy who loves London. I can think of no one more deserving than Daniel Carmack."
Carmack said he was honored by the award and commented on the selection of people attending the dinner.
"Our police, our firemen, the retail federation and Kentucky Main Street are here today. We work together. It takes all of us. I love London and Laurel County. I think people ought to know what goes on here, how special it is and that there were people who went before us and we are following in their footsteps," Carmack said. "They laid the groundwork. They went before us and they had the tough conversations that we're getting to enjoy. I want to follow in their footsteps so that when my daughter is older that she can think the same thing, that this is the best place to live, work and play and it's London, Kentucky and we're proud of that."
The Redbud Ride was named the Best Downtown Event in 2019 as well as receiving the award again in 2020. In 2019, Julie Rea, interim director, received the award for Volunteer of the Year. Jason Burton, Vice President of London Downtown, said Rea had proven leadership skills in coordinating several events to encourage utilizing local businesses for shopping and dining experiences.
Burton said the year had been productive for the volunteer organization, despite many challenges.
"You may know us from our premier event, the Redbud Ride, or perhaps Christmas in July, Cider Night or up and coming Small Business Saturday," Burton said to those attending the luncheon. "We want to bring as many consumers as possible to downtown to show how special our town looks. The unique architecture, the atmosphere - there's no place like London Downtown. We believe once folks experience it they will continue to come back for more."
London Downtown became independently funded in 2019, which created a challenge to businesses and the economy, but the efforts of the volunteer group continued to make positive contributions to the community.
"During the pandemic, London Downtown focused on educating, promoting and helping our locally owned businesses in any way possible. We did several virtual Shop Local Saturdays, makers markets, and Facebook stores," he said. "We also purchased gift cards at full price to resell at half price, encouraging those consumers to order take out while many of our restaurants were shut down. We hosted numerous Take Out Tuesdays, Shop Local Saturdays, Big Tip Thursday and many other events and contests to encourage our followers to shop local as often as they could. Our Love Local fund, with the partnership of the London Laurel Chamber and Leadership Collective, has allowed us to give $25,000 in assistance grants to local business owners."
London Downtown was also featured in the Kentucky Retail Federation video.
In fact, London is being looked upon as the example for other small towns, said Charles Hinckley, president of the Kentucky Realtor's Association.
"You all are setting the bar," Hinckley said. "I hear about all the things you did last year and I'm taking notes."
