London Dragway takes home championship

The London Dragway took home the International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) Division 2 drag race championship last weekend. The Memphis competition saw London edging out Holly Springs Motorsports with a total of 44 points.
"We just had a really good group of racers," said Craig Boone, owner of the London Dragway. "We were also able to bring a full group this year. Usually, we're only able to bring 3/4ths of a team. It's tough to win when you don't have a whole group."
The IHRA Division 2 competition is held yearly, bringing drag racing teams from throughout the US to compete. The competition was split into various 1v1 matches between two drivers from separate teams. The winner gains a point for their team while the loser is knocked out of the competition.
"To be a great racer, it takes a lot of practice. You need to be self-motivated and racing every week," said Boone.
The London Dragway brought a team of 45 to compete against Beacon Dragway, Brainerd Optimist, State Capitol Raceway, Prescott Raceway, Knoxville Dragway and the aforementioned Holly Springs Motorsports. Boone says this was the largest competition that his racers have won thus far.
"Going forward, we're basically going to have a really good points program," said Boone. "The London Dragway has a points program here every year, and that's how we take our teams. Around 60 people sign up, so you then take the best 40, 45. We're gonna get a full team to go and try to win it two times in a row."
Boone invites anyone to take part in the London Dragway, which offers a variety of class types for different demographics. These include Top ET, Modified, Jr. Dragsters for younger kids and Sportman for those just getting into drag racing.
Fees vary depending on class, with some requiring a driver's license. To qualify for any points program, and IHRA membership and its associated fee is required. Boone said that London Dragway can help with IHRA paperwork.
For more information on the London Dragway, visit its website at http://www.londondragway.com/Default.aspx. For more on the Division 2 Summit Finals, visit the IHRA page at http://www.ihra.com/ihra-news/all-news/item/2440-london-dragway-emerges-with-win-at-ihra-division-2-summit-team-finals. For more information regarding IHRA membership, visit http://www.ihra.com/
