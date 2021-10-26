'Tis the season......
Not Christmas, but Halloween took priority with a movie night that featured booths from local vendors offering sweet treats to students and families of London Elementary School.
Town Center Park, the host of many events including the summer music concerts, was transformed into Pumpkin Park last week with many people visiting the scenic setting for picnics, pictures and a leisurely walk.
But Pumpkin Park was transformed into a treat site on Friday evening, with children walking through over a dozen tables to collect candy before settling down on the lawn for a Halloween-themed movie.
