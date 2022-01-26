The efficiency in which a potential safety threat was conducted at London Elementary School recently was commended by both Laurel County School officials as well as the State School Security Marshal.
Principal Tracy Smith and Assistant Principal Brandon Hensley were recognized by administrators and school board members during Monday night's meeting for their efforts in keeping students and staff safe during that situation earlier this month.
"London Elementary hosted some special guests on Jan. 12 as officers from the State School Security office stopped by to commend London Elementary school staff and administration for their their response to a recent threat of violence against London Elementary. Ben Wilcox, Kentucky School Security Marshal, presented Principal Tracy Smith with a certificate of appreciation for London Elementary's staff and administrators for their commitment to the security and safety of their students and coworkers. Wilcox remarked that London Elementary was a model of what other schools should follow in response to a school threat. The number one priority is for Laurel County schools to keep students safe and we've taken a lot of measures to do that," said Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett.
Board Chair Ed Jones added that London Elementary "would be a good place to film what to do in a lockdown."
"I commend you for your actions and being responsible for the children and staff who were in the building," he said.
Bennett said the school district had always been ahead of technology to ensure student safety, which was one of the issues addressed on the agenda. Board members approved the SB1 - School Security Funds Request in the amount of $42,064 that will update entry locks, blackout blinds and frosted windows at some schools, particularly at the Center for Innovation. Bennett added that some of the security cameras and kiosk locks were "outdated" and the funds would allow for upgrades.
The 2022-2023 draft budget was also approved. Bennett explained that the working budget was $6,490,034 and that SEEK funds were set to increase by $100 per student. There will be an increase in the state retirement payments, however, of 12%. That still leaves the school district with a $2 million reserve, and places its contingency rate at 9.88%. Bennett said that leaves the school district "well above" the state's required 2% contingency.
With January being School Board Appreciation Month, the five board members were also recognized during Monday's meeting. Jones has served 28 years on the school board - the longest tenure of current members. Jeff Lewis has served for 10 years, while John Begley has nearly reached his 5-year mark. Phillip Bundy has served for 3 years, while Joe Karr is filling his second year on the board. Each was presented with a certificate commemorating their service.
"Making decisions for a school district has become increasingly complex and arguably most challenging with the unprecedented expectations facing districts to fulfill all students' needs during a worldwide pandemic and back to school with challenges every day," Bennett added.
Bennett commented that the cooperation among board members is essential to the success of the school district, thanking them for their continued support on behalf of the students and staff in the district. Begley commented that it was an honor to serve with the fellow board members, with Jones adding that it is an honor to serve the community in that capacity.
