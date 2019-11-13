Last week gifted and talented students at London Elementary worked with Mr. Shawn Sizemore on a STEM project to develop pipelines using only scrap paper and a limited supply of masking tape. The pipelines had to be at least five feet long and had to have two 90 degree angles. In addition, a ping pong ball had to ascend with only gravity as its source of energy. STEM stands for science, engineering, mathematics, and technology and encourages thinking and creativity amongst students. These students worked hard on their timed assignments. | Photos submitted
