Term 2 Principal’s List 1st grade

Ace Grubb

Bailey Collier

Bently Brown

Brody Burgess

Claire Corbett

Elena Riley

Gabrielle Lewis

Jon Hooker

Kason Reed

Lily Lambert

Madelyn Bowling

Marlee Williams

Maverick McQueen

Milo Vickers

Payton Cox

Peyton Morgan

Samuel Cochis

Sebastian Alvarado

Tanner Stewart

William Kolton Hampton

Winter Smith

Term 2 Principal’s List 2nd grade

Ashton Cheek

Aubrey Brewer

Bram Williams

Hailee Parker

Hope Helton

James Cooper Stines

Jaron McQueen

Jaxon Allen

Jaylynn Smith

John Cooper Tuttle

Joslin Asher

Kayley Karr

Liam Jones

Lila Reed

Macy Armstrong

Masyn Anders

Miguel McDonald

Riley Bosquez

Trenton Hollon

Term 2 Principal’s List 3rd grade

Aidien Thomas

Ayden Boone

Breelyn Walker

Camden Craig

Cannon Carroll

Carmen Currens

Caroline Welch

Danyelle Stewart

Embry Winkfein

Kendall Isom

Nicholas Gross

Rylee Garrett

Shelby Smith

Term 2 Principal’s List 4th grade

Alma Ferguson

America Gil Gonzalez

Brooklyn Miller

Destiny Smiddy

Emmie Caldwell

Jackson Catching

Layla Norman

Leah Carroll

Luka Jackson

Reagan Hodges

Sam Allen

Tommy Flowers

Term 2 Principal’s List 5th

Annabelle Welch

Avery Murray

Blakely Callahan

Caden Judd

Chance French

Charles Hinkle

Dhruv Patel

Eden Begley

Ella Williams

Gabe McWhorter

Gabriel Robinson

Hunter Parker

Kenneth Ferguson

Logan Cochrane

Luca Perry

Matthew Purvis

Presley Thompson

