London Elementary hosted an Open House on Thursday evening to display its new mascot design, Tippy the Tiger. Tippy encourages positive behavior and learning. The staff also wore T-shirts with a circus theme - "London Elementary - The Greatest School on Earth." Students and their families were also treated to food and free haircuts as part of the initiation to the new school year that begins Thursday, August 8 for students.
*This story has been corrected from saying Thursday, August 9. Thursday is August 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.