A London eye doctor was indicted for theft and fraud on Friday.
Caroline Hendy, 52, of River Bend Drive in London, was charged with theft by deception and devising or engaging in a scheme to defraud Kentucky Medical Assistance Program of $1,000.
The indictment states that between January 2016 and August 2019, Hendy committed theft by deception "when she unlawfully obtained property or services from the Kentucky Medical Assistance Program by creating or reinforcing a false impression, including false impressions as to law, value, intention or other state of mind, with intent to deprive the Kentucky Medical Assistance Program thereof and/or when, with the intention of promoting or facilitating the commission of the offense, the Defendant solicited, commanded or engaged in a conspiracy with such person to commit the offense and/or aided, counseled, or attempted to said such other person in planning or committing the offense."
The second charge states Hendy submitted "fictitious, false or fraudulent applications, claims, reports or documents for payment from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services valued at $1,000 or more or engaged in conduct which advanced the artifice or scheme."
Hendy has had prior legal troubles when in June 2012 she was arrested for driving under the influence just minutes after leaving her work place. Hendy is the owner of EyeDeal Eye Care of London.
Hendy was not present in court on Friday and will be issued a criminal summons on the charges. Her next hearing on the theft and fraud charges is set for Dec. 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.