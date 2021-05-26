Whether you're looking for plants or produce, the London Farmers Market may be just the spot to provide for your wants.
Opening on May 1, the Dixie Street market offers opportunity to find garden and house plants, fresh meat, syrup, honey, sweets, breads, eggs and other items sure to spike your tastebuds without emptying your wallet.
The Farmers Market offers fresh, homegrown products three days a week - Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday - with vendors who have been approved through the Kentucky Proud and Kentucky Harvest programs.
Will Morgan, with Morgan Ridge Farms, is on hand to sell a variety of meats from beef and hogs grown on his farm. Coming from a line of farmers, Morgan is all about offering quality meats at reasonable prices - with the Kentucky Proud brand highlighting his efforts.
Josh and Candy Hansen market their goods under Hansen's Harvest and grow herbs to make oil, homemade hickory syrup and chocolate covered strawberries. Josh said the hickory syrup has its own story to tell.
"When the settlers came over here, there wasn't enough sugar, so they used sugar bee syrup and boiled it down to make their own syrup," he said. "We also grow herbs to make extra virgin olive oil."
Trinity Farms offers plants and flowers for the home gardener and home decorator, while David Wesley with Wesley Farms markets his sour dough bread and homemade jams. Wesley, a descendant of the Swiss settlers who arrived in Laurel County in the 1880s, takes pride in continuing some of the traditions he learned as a child.
Whether if be wooden quilt block decor, fresh farm eggs, homemade syrup or jams and jellies, the London Farmers Market has a variety to show you - every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday until the end of the fall. Vendors are usually set up for businesses by 8 a.m.
Farmers Market hours are 8 a.m. until 12 noon.
