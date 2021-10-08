The London Fire Department is now accepting new/gently used toys and warm winter coats for its annual Toy and Coat Drive in partnership with North Main Street's Cash Express. Monetary donations are also being accepted online through the non-profit, the London Firemen's Club at https://londonkyfire.com/donate in collaboration with the Laurel County School's Family Resource Youth Service Centers (FRYSC).
"Making a big impact in our community goes beyond emergency services, it is putting a smile on a child's face and providing a warm coat this winter," said Public Information Officer Magen Zawko.
Physical donations may be dropped off Department located at 911 Fire Rescue Drive Monday-Friday. A box is located in front of the fire department on Dixie Street where citizens may quickly pull into the front parking lot and drop off donations.
The annual Toy and Coat Drive is in partnership with London’s North Main Cash Express where donations are also accepted at 1801 North Main Street, London, KY, 40741. Donations accepted online are allocated to the annual event "A Very Merry Firefighter Christmas" where children across Laurel County are privately picked by the Laurel County Schools FRYSC to receive gifts and are presented at the fire department in December.
For further information about the London Fire Department's activities, please visit londonkyfire.com, the Department's Facebook Page or call (606) 864-2922.
