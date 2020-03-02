The City of London Fire Department, through a joint effort with the American Red Cross, has begun installing smoke alarms in residences as requested by London residents.
London Fire Department Chief Carl W. Hacker said it is the ultimate goal of the fire department to blanket as much of the city of London as possible. Doing so will allow the members of the fire department to sleep better at night knowing that they have made an effort to install working smoke alarms in all requested residences, he said.
Residents can call in to the fire house to receive a smoke detector. In addition the firefighters also went door to door in some areas already.
If you are not sure that your smoke alarms function properly or if you have enough coverage in your residence with existing alarms, please call the fire house at 864-2922 to schedule a visit with the firefighters. This is a completely free service.
Also, if any residents in county call in needing assistance with their alarms, the London City Fire Department will have some members assist or pass it to the fire department in their area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.