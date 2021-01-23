The London Fire Department presented their end of year awards to members in December.
The Ernest L. Clark Senior Officer Award was presented to Asst. Chief Donnie Hale and FF Curtis Goss received the Firefighter of the Year Award. Firefighters honored for their years of service to the Department were Deputy Chief Wilson Rawlings for 65 years of service, Asst. Chief Richard Jackson for 30 years of service, Deputy Chief Tony Brown for 30 years of service, and Firefighter Will Broughton for 10 years of service.
Newly appointed 2020 Officers included Asst. Chief Juh-Rawn Napier, Capt. Darren Wyatt, Capt. Scottie Weaver, Lt. Drew Allen, Lt. Zack Johns, and Lt. Ricky George.
2020 Member Certificates were awarded to FF Patty Gooden, FF Bryan Johnson, Support Member Katie Johnson, FF Daniel Gooden, FF Stephen Zawko, FF John Dampier, Support Member Taylor Harris, FF John Davidson, and FF Tiffany Smith.
Lois Clark was also honored with a gift to commemorate past London Fire Chief Ernest Clark (who served 1994-2004).
