The London Fire Department (LFD) has hired two new firefighters, Jordan Helton and Brandon Buckner.
Since Helton was 15-years-old, he’s been focused on firefighting. He began as a junior firefighter at the Harlan City Fire Department, participated in London’s Junior Firefighter Camp as a teen, and has been a member of the Harlan City Fire Department ever since. Helton has his Candidate Physical Ability Test (CPAT) and Firefighter 1 certification.
“I’ve always been passionate about the fire service, and I’m looking forward to serving this community to the best of my ability,” Helton said.
Buckner began his firefighting career as a volunteer in Berea, Ky. from 2013 to 2015. He worked as an EMT at Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County for approximately six years and prior to being hired by the LFD he held the title of Field Training Officer. He has his Firefighter 1 and 2 Certifications, Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) License and Candidate Physical Ability Test (CPAT) Certification.
“Coming to work at the London Fire Department full-time changed my life and I'm grateful to those that gave me the opportunity to do so,” Buckner said.
The LFD is a combination fire department made up of career staff and volunteers. There currently are 49 members, six trucks in the fleet, and an Honor Guard. There are 15 full-time firefighters who cycle through three shifts with four to a shift and work 24-hour shifts. The Department answers over 1,200 calls of service annually and is actively involved in fire prevention education.
“Our two newest hires have a love for the job and are dedicated to the call. Our community will without a doubt benefit from their devotion to serving others,” said London Fire Chief Carl Hacker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.