The attacks on America 20 years ago resurged the American patriotism.
But it also brought to light the sacrifices of first responders - many of whom made the ultimate sacrifice as they attempted to rescue those trapped in the World Trade Center on that tragic day in 2001.
The daily efforts of first responders were recognized on the local front on Saturday with a tribute at Farmers Market.
The Red White and Blue waved proudly in the breeze from the city fire department's aerial truck bucket as firefighters from every department in the county, London City Police and Laurel County Sheriff's Office members joined the London Fire Department in the tribute to honor those who serve and those who have served.
London Fire Chief Carl Hacker said the ceremony on Saturday was in conjunction with the 20th anniversary of the Sept.. 11 attacks and was in honor of first responders all over the country.
Firefighter David King emceed the ceremony that included the presentation of flags by the fire department's Color Guard.
London Mayor Troy Rudder and Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield were also on hand for the ceremony. Rudder, a retired teacher, said he is disturbed by some suggestions that the 9-11-01 attacks not be taught to students across the country.
"Some people want to take 9-11 out of the history books," he said. "They say that was a dark day in American history and why would we want to teach that? I think it's important, just like Iwo Jima should be remembered."
Westerfield stated residents of Laurel County are fortunate with the cooperation among all first responders.
"We are blessed in Laurel County. All these agencies work together whether it's a fire or wreck or whatever," he said. "We should always remember 9-11 and the first responders."
Westerfield then turned his attention to the fire, police, rescue and EMS present.
"The Mayor and myself work hard to get you what you need because you are putting your lives on the line to protect someone else," he added. "This year we were able to provide each fire department with a new truck. That was $3 million."
Rudder then added his own tribute to the first responders.
"We have the police, fire, military and other people here today," he said. "You need to thank your lucky stars for these people because they are the true American heroes."
