The London Fire Department has been awarded two grants from the Kentucky State Fire Commission totaling $11,000. The Department continues to actively seek grant opportunities to better serve the citizens of London and neighboring fire departments that they provide mutual aid to.
Although firefighters wear turnout gear for protection from intense heat up to 1,100 degrees Fahrenheit, toxic chemicals can still penetrate through and remain on the gear following exposure. Many of the toxins are cancer-causing agents and gear must be frequently washed. The National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) standard for retirement for turnout gear is 10 years. The London Fire Department was able to replace approximately four sets of gear with the $10,000 awarded. Full turnout gear includes coats, pants, helmets, boots, gloves, and hoods.
“We are very thankful for the Fire Commission and their grant opportunities,” Fire Chief Carl Hacker said, adding, “The City has always done what they can, but receiving grants like this helps us adequately outfit more members in safe and proper gear required to get the job done.”
A $1,000 grant was also awarded by the Kentucky Fire Commission for Public Education Initiatives.
Currently, the Department provides fire education to kindergarten through 12th grade. To further fire prevention initiatives, they’ve created a junior Firefighter Club that meets monthly at South Laurel High and is looking to expand into North Laurel High in the fall. The Laurel County Center for Innovation has also partnered with the fire department to allow firefighters to provide fire education to their student body.
“Engaging our youth in fire education is pivotal to improving life safety as well as increasing interest in future volunteer service,” said London Fire Department Public Information Officer Magen Zawko.
