The London Fire Department has received two Walmart Giving grants, totaling $4,000. The funds awarded will be utilized to improve departmental data collection for the mapping of hydrant locations, incident pre-planning, run reports, and fire prevention education.
Walmart Supercenter Store #1113 awarded $1,500, while Walmart D.C. #6097 awarded the department $2,500. Three Microsoft Surface Pro laptops were purchased with the funds. The laptops are now mobile within the department’s emergency response vehicles. The mobile data terminals not only assist with data collection but also further assist with timely on-demand communication between London-Laurel Dispatch and other emergency response agencies.
“We are grateful for receiving this funding that will help us better serve our community. Mobile data terminals overall improve our communications, which is one of the most valuable tools when it comes to emergency response,” said London Fire Chief Carl Hacker.
Currently, the department is actively working to connect with all City of London businesses to disaster plan for each location. Through data collection, a record is made of obstacles and access points for emergency responders to be made aware of when arriving on scene. This vital information will help decrease the response time to reduce any threat in order to save lives and property - the Department’s ultimate mission.
