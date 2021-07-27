London Fire Department teams up with CrossFit HardCharger to honor fallen firefighters  

On Saturday, July 31 8 a.m.-8 p.m. the London Fire Department is teaming up with CrossFit HardCharger at the London-Laurel Co. Farmers Market on Dixie Street for the Fighting for Fire Challenge. The physical fitness challenge is to honor fallen firefighters from across Kentucky and is a fundraiser for the London Firemen’s Club.
The Challenge includes 12 Crossfit “Hero WODs” (workout of the day) in 12 hours. Participants need to have already registered.
Vendors will be present at the event, a London Fire Department truck with freebies and signups for free programs, as well as concessions.
All proceeds of the event will be donated to the London Firemen’s Club whose mission is to assist the men and women of the London Fire Department to better protect and serve London through several key initiatives for volunteers and those in-nee din our community. Event tees are available at www.londonkyfire.com/shop for a limited time.
For more information about the London Fire Department, visit londonkyfire.com or their Facebook page www.facebook.com/londonfiredept. For further questions about services the Department offers, call (606) 864-2922.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.