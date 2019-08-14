London Fire Department to upgrade equipment

The London Fire Department will be receiving a new fire truck and updated equipment. The London City Council approved for the fire department to pay a bid of $129,962.12 for a new apparatus during its August 5 regular meeting. According to Lieutenant Brandon Wagers, information officer of the London Fire Department, the new equipment will allow for extra safety when faced with blazing heat and hazardous chemicals.
"Safety is our number one priority," said Wagers. "The equipment that we had was very outdated. Anything that we go to that's a hazardous environment, we require that we wear protection."
These new items include a fire truck, which will replace a 33-year-old truck in the fire department's inventory.
"The old truck had an open-cab seat which pretty much means you have to sit in the back of the truck and ride," explained Wagers. "They don't make trucks like that anymore because it's a safety issue. The second thing is it carries 500 gallons more water than the other truck did, so that's about a thousand gallons of water. The pump capacity is larger, the space inside the truck is larger."
In addition, the new suits -- or "track gear" -- that the firefighters will wear will be made of a lighter weight material. It promises less heat exhaustion, more heat resistance and stronger from hazardous chemicals.
The new oxygen tanks, or SCBAs, that allow firefighters to breathe in the midst of smoldering flames, will continue to be MSA - Safety Company Brand. However, these tanks will be four generations ahead of the London Fire Department's SCBAs, which are 15 years old. According to Wagers, these new SCBAs can be monitored to ensure firefighter safety.
The London Fire Department is expecting to receive new fire fighting apparatus and equipment later this year.
