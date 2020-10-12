The London Fire Department is reminding citizens of Kentucky’s fall fire hazard season, which began Thursday, Oct. 1 and continues through December 15. The state’s outdoor burning law restrictions helps prevent wildfires.
Kentucky Revised Statute 149.400 prohibits burning between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. if the fire is within 150 feet of any woodland, brushland or fields containing dry grass or other flammable materials. The Kentucky Department of Forestry advised that anytime you are burning you must take preventable steps in the event that the fire gets away from you. If a fire breaks out due to negligence, there could be a fire suppression fee charged.
If a fire escapes from the burning of debris, people should immediately contact the nearest Division of Forestry field office at (606) 330-2065 or your local fire department. The burn restrictions are in effect every fall from Oct. 1 to Dec. 15 and spring from Feb. 15 to April 30 to help prevent wildfires.
So far this year, 278 wildland fires have burned more than 3,700 acres in Kentucky. Statistics show that 99% of all wildfires in Kentucky are human-caused. Second only to arson, uncontrolled debris burning is a leading cause of wildfires.
For more information about the London Fire Department, visit londonkyfire.com or their Facebook page www.facebook.com/londonfiredept. For further inquiries about the Department, call (606) 864-2922.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.