Heart to Heart ministries held a London first responders appreciation event on Saturday morning for the London Police Department, London Fire Department, London EMS, Kentucky state police, 911 dispatchers and the Laurel County Sheriff's Department.
Heart to Heart ministries washed vehicles for first responders that attended the event at the London Fire Department from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Members of each unit invited showed up to the and in total they washed around 65 vehicles, including almost a dozen personal vehicles of first responders and a handful of rescue ATVs.
"It means the world to us," said Troy Truett, an officer in the London Police Department. "We hardly ever get a positive reaction from the community, so whenever the community comes together it shows positive interaction with the police it's very important to us."
"I think people in the community need to see this and need to realize that we are human beings just like everybody else and we're not robots, but we do have a job to do," Truett later said. "I just really appreciate this church coming and showing support for law enforcement and for other first responders."
Heart to Heart ministries, a section of Parkway Ministries, focuses on serving the community in a "no strings attached" manner, aiming to perform friendly or charitable acts with nothing in return in what they call "kindness ministry." Mark Hisle, the pastor of Parkway Ministries, said that is why they don't take any donations when they are serving, to further prove all they are trying to do is help others.
Hisle said something that stood out to him was that some of the members of Heart to Heart ministries had previously been reached through their drug rehabilitation ministry, so some of the people serving the first responders used to be actively trying to avoid them.
"They serve us without a doubt," said Chris Mills, a member of the church helping with the event. "They're always there when somebody needs something, so we just wanted to come back today and share the love of Christ and come back and just tell them that we appreciate what they do for us in the community"
Mills and Hisle both also said that it's important to go out and show appreciation and love through services and acts of kindness, because while words are important, going out and actually doing things for others is the best way to reach people and show them that Jesus was about service.
"They do so much for not only individuals, but with the community as a whole, and there's little appreciation for them," said Nicole Brown, a Parkway member who helping serve food for the first responders during the event.
"It means a whole lot," said Ryan Jackson, a sergeant for the London City Police Department. "We don't get this a lot. For them to do this for us, it makes our day."
Brock Allen, the leader of Heart of Heart ministries, said the next couple events the group will be doing is another free car wash and a visit to a laundry mat where the ministry shows up with $50 to $60 worth of quarters and offers to pay for customers.
