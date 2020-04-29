The sounds of sirens and horns blasted through the evening quiet of downtown London on Friday in a tribute to healthcare workers at Laurel Village.
"Healthcare Heroes" was the theme of a vehicle parade involving London City Police as escorts while dozens of vehicles drove around the senior living complex of Laurel Heights, Laurel Village and Village Heights to express their gratitude for those workers who deal with the area's most vulnerable patients - and those who have contributed to the history and future of London and Laurel County.
First responders such as London Fire Department, Laurel County Fire Department, Ambulance Inc., London City Police and Laurel County Sheriff's Office personnel were also on hand to pay their tributes to those working in an environment in which they sacrifice their safety to help others in need.
London City Councilman Daniel Carmack emceed the tribute, crediting Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield for suggesting the tribute be staged, especially after the drive-thru parade held the previous week at Saint Joseph London.
Laurel Living CEO Kathey Young thanked the community for their support, then thanked the staff for their dedication to the residents there.
"We are very fortunate to have the support of the community," she said. "I also want to thank our staff for caring for our most precious patients, who are also our most vulnerable."
Westerfield also spoke about the facility and the staff.
"This is phenomenal. I serve on the board here and this is one of the biggest, nicest, cleanest, well maintained facilities," he said. "And the people here - they are the ones who raised us, cared for us, served us as business leaders, so if anyone from Laurel Heights asks you for anything, don't say no."
After a prayer to bless the workers and residents of Laurel Village complex by Dr. Bill Curtis, pastor of First Baptist Church of London, Carmack then encouraged everyone to continue to support healthcare workers across the community.
"London is blessed with healthcare workers who selflessly give day in and day out, staring in the face of this deadly virus," he said. "We're fortunate that none of the staff or the patients here have tested positive for the Coronavirus. These healthcare workers deserve our thanks and appreciation and we want all our Healthcare Heroes to know that London, Kentucky has your back!"
